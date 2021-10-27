his daughter Sophie makes a heavy decision

A family drama has turned the promotion of his new album upside down. On September 24, Sophie Tapie was delighted to announce to her fans the release of 1988, in which appears a very personal song, called The Phoenix, in tribute to her father Bernard Tapie suffering from double stomach cancer and of the esophagus for several years. But when she had just started promoting this opus, the young woman was confronted with a tragic event: the death of her father. Occurring on October 3, this disappearance has upset all his projects. Almost a month after the death of the former president of Olympique de Marseille, Sophie announced to her fans that she had made an important decision: “As you can imagine, I am going through a complicated period of my life . This is why I decided to put the promotion of my album on hold for a while, “she said in an Instagram post dated Wednesday, October 27.





Bernard Tapie’s daughter let it be known that she needed to “refocus” following the death of her father: “We had so many beautiful projects, but they would not be done with sincerity if I had to do them today . I need to refocus and take time to get better “, explained Rodolphe’s aunt to her Instagram followers, specifying that her best therapy was still” to take the pen and sit at the piano. ” In conclusion of this text, the singer wanted to thank her (…)

