his ex-wife in a relationship with a French star, he confides

In the 1970s, Gérard Lanvin married Dominique Quilichini. The couple lived a beautiful story for several years, until a huge French artist fell in love with the young woman. Indeed, Renaud was totally seduced by Dominique Quilichini, who also saw his feelings turn to the singer. Together they had a daughter Lolita, born in August 9, 1980.

Teasing, Renaud even used his musical talents to allude to Gérard Lanvin, with the title Les Aventures de Gérard Lambert, then the album Le retour de Gérard Lambert. Not enough to attract the wrath of the main interested party, as he confided in an interview with M Radio. “My story with Renaud is quite easy. For me, he was the poet of a generation, I adored Renaud and I love him a lot“, began Gérard Lanvin. After several years of relationship, Dominique Quilichini and Renaud ended up separating, in particular because of the addictions of the artist. This love story has in reality never pose any real concern to Gérard Lanvin, who speaks of this relationship today with great kindness.





“He met Dominique who was my wife at the time, they fell in love with each other but that never bothered me. I was married very young, I spent ten years with Dominique and who had a happy life with Renaud. They unfortunately separated, life is like that. But again, I never had a problem with Renaud, really not. And The Adventures of Gérard Lambert is that he fantasized about my suburban life at the time that Dominique told him“, he added.

Aurélien Gaucher