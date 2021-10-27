More

    his next 8K VR headset is not the one you think

    According to the specialized site Xperia Blog, Sony is preparing the announcement of a VR headset like Samsung Gear VR.

    Despite its loss of speed in mobile telephony, Sony continues to offer smartphones with its Xperia range, already well established in the landscape. The company responsible for the PS5 has just announced a very promising, but also very expensive model, the Xperia Pro-I.

    A seemingly knowledgeable blog, Xperia Blog, announced a day in advance the existence of this second generation of Pro smartphone. We are therefore tempted to believe them when he unveils the imminent announcement of a VR headset manufactured by Sony and intended for use with the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 1 III, much like the Samsung Gear VR.

    Xperia 1 smartphone required

    While we are still waiting for a Sony PS VR 2 to accompany the PlayStation 5, the Japanese manufacturer seems to favor mobile VR with this future headset. Not much is known about this hypothetical product other than that it might be compatible with 8K 360 ° videos. According to the visuals unveiled by the blog, an Xperia 1 II or an Xperia 1 III would be absolutely necessary to use it.

    The phone would be housed in a shell provided for this purpose and it is he who would broadcast the images. We imagine that the phone should also take care of motion detection.


    If the timing of this leak follows the one surrounding the Xperia Pro-I, hopefully Sony will tell us more about this device tomorrow, since only one day had elapsed between when information on this leaked. phone had leaked and its official presentation. Xperia Blog also specifies that it is the same source in both cases.

