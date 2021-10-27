his wife Hilaria addresses her support to the victim’s family

A few days after Alec Baldwin was shot, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set, the actor’s wife addresses the victim’s family.

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s wife, breaks the silence. A few days after the death of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography killed by a likely accidental shooting of the actor on a set, she published a message of support for the victim’s family.

“My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. As well as with my Alec. They say ‘I have no words’ because it is impossible to express the shock and the pain caused by such a tragic accident. Broken heart. Loss. Support. “

Investigation in progress

The drama took place last week on the set of the film Rust, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. An investigation was opened after a shot by Alec Baldwin with a weapon used as a prop killed Halyna Hutchins and injured the director of this western, Joel Souza. According to the latter’s testimony to the Santa Fe police, Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing the gun when the gunshot was fired.





Filming on the film has been suspended, and no arrests have taken place so far. Alec Baldwin reacted quickly on Twitter by saying he was “devastated” and assured “to cooperate fully with the police”: “I am in contact with (Halyna’s husband). I offer my support to him and to his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all who knew and loved Halyna. “

The roles of two people are closely scrutinized by investigators. That of the film armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who prepared the gun with which Alec Baldwin fired the fatal shot, as well as that of the assistant director, Dave Halls. It was he who handed the gun to Alec Baldwin during the rehearsal of a scene in the film, informing him that it was “cold”, that is to say, not loaded with an actual bullet in cinematic jargon.

He did not “know that the weapon was loaded with live ammunition,” said an agent from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. But the story plays against him: in 2019, he was fired from ‘another shoot when a gun had unexpectedly discharged, injuring a crew member.