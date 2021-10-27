H&M intends to close its Champs-Elysées store

The Swedish H&M store on the Champs-Elysées is about to close its doors.

The Swedish ready-to-wear giant H&M intends to close its store on the Champs-Elysées, eleven years after its disputed installation on the famous Parisian avenue, he announced Wednesday to AFP.

“We have just started an information-consultation period with our social partners on the project to close our store on the Champs-Élysées,” said the chain of stores.

The process should last two months, at the end of which H&M ensures that the 105 employees of the store “will have the possibility of being reassigned to another store”. The group “is currently going through a transformation at the global level during which we continue to adapt to meet increased customer expectations and to ensure that we have the right stores in the right locations,” he said to justify his decision. decision.





Good results in September

In April, H&M announced its decision to close 350 of its 5,000 stores around the world this year, and to open 100. Its only warehouse in France, at Le Bourget, is also due to close.

The clothing sector has been going through structural difficulties for several years, due in particular to online competition, which intensified during the health crisis.

Despite the end of confinements, the capital’s shops continue to suffer, with teleworking and the slowdown in tourism. The installation of the H&M store on the Champs-Elysées had been the subject of a legal battle of nearly five years with the City of Paris, which wanted to avoid the proliferation of clothing stores on the avenue. The 2,800 m2 boutique, the construction of which had been entrusted to the architect Jean Nouvel, had finally opened in October 2010.

The H&M group announced in September a strong increase in its sales in the third quarter, beyond pre-pandemic levels. Over the June-August period of its staggered fiscal year, it generated a net profit of around 459 million euros.