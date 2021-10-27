Household morale fell again in October, according to INSEE

According to the indicator, fewer French people believe in improving the standard of living in France in the next twelve months.

Household morale fell again in October, with the French worrying more about their future financial situation and their future savings capacity, INSEE reported on Wednesday.

The synthetic indicator measuring this confidence fell to 99, below its long-term average of 100, against 101 in September, details the National Institute of Statistics.

Read alsoWorkplace accidents plummet under the effect of the Covid

“In October, the proportion of households who consider that the standard of living in France will improve over the next twelve months is decreasing», Notes INSEE in its press release, against a backdrop of rebounding inflation and a very sharp rise in energy prices.

The share of households who consider that prices have increased over the past 12 months is “very strong increase“And reached its highest level since 2012.”Households believing that prices will increase over the next twelve months are also more numerous in October», Specifies the press release.





SEE ALSO – Emmanuel Macron: “We see the consequences of Covid on mental health”

Further decline in fear of unemployment

As a result, those who believe that their financial situation will deteriorate are more numerous and the proportion of households who plan to make major purchases is decreasing, even if it is still slightly above its long-term average. And the share of those who believe that their future savings capacity will decrease sharply.

Read alsoFrench Covid savings, a coveted treasure that could boost growth

Positive news comes from the employment front, with a further drop in the fear of unemployment, which continues to decline sharply, this fear being “well below its long-term average“.