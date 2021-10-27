More

    Household morale fell again in October, according to INSEE

    According to the indicator, fewer French people believe in improving the standard of living in France in the next twelve months.

    Household morale fell again in October, with the French worrying more about their future financial situation and their future savings capacity, INSEE reported on Wednesday.

    The synthetic indicator measuring this confidence fell to 99, below its long-term average of 100, against 101 in September, details the National Institute of Statistics.

    In October, the proportion of households who consider that the standard of living in France will improve over the next twelve months is decreasing», Notes INSEE in its press release, against a backdrop of rebounding inflation and a very sharp rise in energy prices.

    The share of households who consider that prices have increased over the past 12 months is “very strong increase“And reached its highest level since 2012.”Households believing that prices will increase over the next twelve months are also more numerous in October», Specifies the press release.


    Further decline in fear of unemployment

    As a result, those who believe that their financial situation will deteriorate are more numerous and the proportion of households who plan to make major purchases is decreasing, even if it is still slightly above its long-term average. And the share of those who believe that their future savings capacity will decrease sharply.

    Positive news comes from the employment front, with a further drop in the fear of unemployment, which continues to decline sharply, this fear being “well below its long-term average“.


