“I found it great to have a parallel life,” says Adriana Karembeu, on screen in “Plus belle la vie”

From the George-Sand suite of an elegant hotel overlooking the Old Port of Marseille, Adriana Karembeu, on screen in the seriesMore beautiful life until November 23, returns for 20 minutes on this experience.

You play your own role, how would you sum up your character?

Ah, this is hard. I play mostly on the fact that a lot of things are sincere, as if it were my own life. So I don’t need to play a composing role since it’s me. But the public has to recognize me in the way I am, even though what I do in More beautiful life is a double life. So we’re going to say that it’s as if I had lived in my life stories of More beautiful life. Afterwards, there is a situation that happens to me with Simon, and that is not my real life. This is where the fiction starts.

You also host TV shows, with Michel Cymes in particular. Does your role refer to it?

No, there are not so many references to my life before, as a host, model or actress. It’s only in relation to my way of existing, of speaking, of smiling, of expressing myself… The production has captured me well as a character and even in the texts that I have to say. These are the things that I would rather say myself, in my life.

Did you make any corrections?

A few, because there were a lot of little facts in my private life from before that weren’t quite accurate and which I corrected. So, actually, yeah, there are a few things from my life before that are mentioned.





But where the audience recognizes me is, I think, really in my way of how I am in life. I’m not going to pretend to be someone else. Then there is the fiction part, it is not me, one suspects it, and there, it is necessary to pretend.

It’s been a while since you haven’t acted as an actress since 2015. Is PBLV to revive this aspect of your career?

I am not looking for a career. But I love cinema and, if I ever get an opportunity like this, I take it because I’m having too much fun. And there, it is the best of the best, and it was a long time. Today I have a completely different life because I have a daughter. All this brings me a little in the past, I find film crews, it reminds me of my life before. I love. I have no pressure. It’s not like I’m 25 and want to do this seriously. It’s a bonus, it’s a gift and I really enjoy it. I never imagined I liked it that much, funny, huh? I should have done this before.

How were you approached and convinced to participate?

It was my agent who convinced me. He said to me: “Come on, move a little. Because I live in my universe with my daughter and nothing else interests me. Finally, yes, I do the shows with Michel Cymes, a bit the Red Cross and contracts from right to left but it’s not like before. My agent said to me: “Go ahead, they wrote something about you, it’s going to be nice. And I did too well, because I love it.

Besides, it’s a seventeen-year-old series… So I didn’t watch before, because I don’t watch films in French, I can’t quite understand everything. But when I knew I was going to participate, I watched. And I have always envied actors who are lucky enough to be part of a long-term project. I think it’s great to have a second life, a parallel life when you play a character on a series, because it lasts. This is what is attractive. So mine lasts a month, but I love it.

Perspectives beyond?

So there, eh! (Laughs, she claps her hands). Frankly, I would have loved it for sure. I appeal …

If you still have a dream to fulfill, would it be to have a double life as an actress?

I like to belong. I like having a project in which to invest more deeply. The idea that it is part of our life is attractive, more than the one-shot projects.