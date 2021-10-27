“I have nothing narcissistic, I hate looking at myself”

The actor-director is releasing a new, very personal film this Wednesday, a somewhat supernatural dramatic comedy in which he completely surrenders himself. A film for which he was accused of narcissism.

One movie can hide another. While the whole of France impatiently awaits its Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Empire, Guillaume Canet took advantage of the delay accumulated by his blockbuster to make, in less than two months during the second confinement, a very personal feature film, Him, at the cinema this Wednesday, October 27.

The one who confided in 2017 to First to have “never managed to write a film without having released the other” explains today to BFMTV to have been inspired by this “very particular period” and the “frustration” caused by the interruption of its Asterix because of the pandemic: “Finding myself a little stuck with nothing gave me the opportunity to write this script.”

Canet offered himself the role of a composer in need of inspiration who, after having left his wife and children, finds refuge in an old house on a deserted Breton island. In this strange and isolated place, he will only find a detuned piano and his demons – the ghosts of his wife (Virginie Efira), his mistress (Laeticia Casta) and his best friend (Mathieu Kassovitz) – determined to do not leave him in peace.

Tribute to “the freedom of Bertrand Blier”

With Him, homage to “the freedom of Bertrand Blier” where he allows himself all the excesses, Canet takes the biggest risk of his career, even if it means alienating part of his audience: “I borrowed a way of being from him cash and the freedom to involve the characters in the story by making them come out of nowhere, ”he explains.

Canet wrote this comedy at the frontiers of the supernatural in three weeks, in a state close to a trance: “It was very weird. I wrote very dazzlingly in the morning for two, three hours and then it stopped dead. told me that maybe it was over and that it wouldn’t make a movie. And all of a sudden, the next day, another idea came to me and was grafted on. “

Critics have often said that his filmography was disparate. Now composed of seven feature films, mainly dramatic comedies (My idol, Little handkerchiefs, Rock ‘n’ roll), it actually seems to be guided by recurring themes like introspection, celebrity discomfort and death.

“It is above all a global malaise”, he specifies. “A lot of directors do introspection in their films. What interests me afterwards is that the audience identifies and finds itself in this character or in these stories that I write. Him is a film on which I have given a lot and on which there is a certain sincerity which makes the film not only personal. It can also be universal because when you say it so sincerely, a lot of people can relate to how I feel. “

“I’m a little frustrated as an actor”

For Him, Canet has changed his ways. The director, who always signs nervous films approaching 2:30, delivers a feature film to the bone, only 1:29. “The way I wrote and directed it was so dazzling that there is no time for fuss. It shows in the way the characters express themselves. I shot with one camera, with fairly slow movements, to get to the point. “

Written, directed and performed by Guillaume Canet, Him was accused of narcissism. The poster, which shows two faces of Canet nested within each other, was strongly mocked on social networks when it was released in September. Criticisms that Canet expected, and which he sweeps aside:





Guillaume Canet on the poster for “Lui” © Pathé

“The problem is, I don’t have the chance to have the roles that I would like to have. As an actor, there are a lot of directors whose work I really like, but apparently it doesn’t. is not reciprocal. I also don’t want to make movies as an actor that I don’t like. Suddenly, I’m a little frustrated as an actor, overall. deprive when I have a good role – a character who is my age and who is close to me – under the pretext that we are going to say that it is narcissistic. At one point, it is my job to play. Free to people not to go see the movies. “

Him is there a call for better roles? “No, no, I don’t make movies to tell directors ‘call me’. If no one calls me, one day, I’ll stop,” replies the actor. “If I annoy some – in general, it’s often the same – I reassure them: it doesn’t last long and I make a film every two or three years.”

Asterix in 2023

Still, Guillaume Canet drew on his intimate life to Him. His double on the screen is exactly the same age as him, he has been in a relationship for fourteen years, as is the case with Marion Cotillard (credited in the credits as artistic collaborator) and he maintains with his father the same relations that Canet has. with his.

“And what he says to his son in the movie is somewhere what I wish I could say to mine and what I wish he could put me in the face every now and then. This movie is a way of telling my family that I understand how easy it is to live with me. I have not yet managed to become someone completely liveable, but I am in this quest … “, continues the director, who on the other hand invented certain details of the story:” You can imagine that I will not speak like that about my mistress if I had one.

Him is not a film about Guillaume Canet, he still insists. “It’s a character to whom I gave a lot of myself, like all directors do,” he defends himself. Seeing himself on the screen bothers him terribly, he pleads: “I’m not narcissistic. I hate watching myself. I never watch my movies. I hate seeing myself in a newspaper. I hate reading things. about me or what they say about me. I don’t like it at all. “

Currently immersed in “a very long editing job” for his Asterix, of which he also has the main role, Guillaume Canet has not finished looking at himself by the release of the film scheduled for early 2023.