“I never healed from my childhood”

JoeyStarr publishes “Le petit Didier”, a book in which he recounts his early years when his name was Didier Morville, a city kid under the yoke of an authoritarian and unjust father. At 53 years old, the one who brings up his three sons with pride, confides today “to have forgiven but nothing excused”. First excerpts from our interview.

Paris Match. This book, “Le petit Didier”, begins after your parents have separated. From the age of 5, you grow up alone with your father, violent with you …

JoeyStarr. I realized his violence when I was a father in my turn. Watching my kids grow up, I wondered how this guy could have raised his hand on me and played football. The ball was me. I haven’t spoken to him since I was 25. Today, I am 53 and I am a misfit for life. (…)

He was hitting you, but you always sought his recognition. Was he proud of you?

When he kicked me out, I wanted to come back and say: “Look, I made it!” But he always threw everything back at me. Several times I tried. First, when we created NTM, he yelled at me: “With the education I gave you, you put me to shame with your uncles with your music.” Years later, I went to bring him my gold records, which I had engraved in his name. I didn’t do it out of kindness, because I’m not a nice guy, but I wanted to prove something. In the parking lot where we were, he was more interested in my car than my records. He never made the step to meet my children. I have nothing more to say to him. Hi! (…)

In your book, you tell about this woman who tries to stop a school bus and who claims that she is your mother, and you who do not understand… Is this scene real?

Sure. I didn’t realize, because I had put a cross on my mother forever. Later, I was told that she saw me everywhere. She would jump out of her car saying: “It’s Didier, it’s him!” She never let go! I missed my mom very much. I found her by chance when I was 18 years old. One evening, I am about to go on stage and a girl from the team says to me: “There is a woman in tears, she says she is your mother.” I replied a crap like: “Let her cry, it will water the plants!” (…)





Have you ever twisted for love, been violent?

What do you mean by that? Because the virulence of words is already a form of violence. Yes, I have already twisted in love. Do you want to know if when I get home I knock? No, unlike everything they say about me, I never did that. Certain situations could have gone wrong and there is always an explanation, whether good or bad, but above all a context. Example: one day, I was dancing in a bar and one of my ex, with whom I had not had any more contact for a month, arrives and throws me flutes and a bottle of champagne in my face. She opens my neck. We end up in court. I was not successful. I’ve learned that whatever I do is extrapolated. I am seen with bigger teeth, longer nails. The reading is truncated …

