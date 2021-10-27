I sold better than you in September?

This record comes as a bonus in a context of a shortage of chips largely affecting the global automotive market, and the European market is no exception. Still according to JATO Dynamics, the number of registrations reached 964,800 vehicles between January and September 2021, and a few bad months of sales mean that this total is only 7% higher than that of the year 2020, widely put struggling by the COVID-19 pandemic and successive lockdowns around the world.

However, this does not prevent the electric vehicle market from growing, since it represents only 5% of sales in Europe for the month of September 2019 alone, against 12% for the month of September 2020 and 23% for September 2021. There are, still according to JATO Dynamics, 221,500 new registrations of electric vehicles in Europe in September 2021, or 44% better than in 2020.





Vehicles running on diesel are still the least sold, going from 30% market share in September 2019 to only 17% in September 2021, when that of gasoline remains stable, going from 64% in September 2019 to 57% in 2021. Europeans are still more fond of crossovers and SUVs, since these vehicles represent 46.5% of new registrations in September 2021. Finally, the used vehicle market is also doing well on the Old Continent, in particular thanks to the shortage of chips limiting the number of new cars.