“I was touched that Plus belle la vie offered me a role”

INTERVIEW – The ex-model becomes an actress in the daily series of France 3. To discover this Wednesday evening.

Under the Marseille sun, Adriana Karembeu shines. This young mother takes up a new professional challenge: to play her own role in a plot of More beautiful life, on France 3. Confidences of a woman full of serenity.

How did you get into More beautiful life?

I have a 3 year old little girl and, since her birth, I have not left her. Outside of the “Extraordinary Powers of the Human Body” filming, it’s difficult for my agent to get me out of the house. But, when I learned that the writers of More beautiful life were going to write a role especially for me, it touched me. I like the idea of ​​belonging to a project. I’m addicted to playoffs and I also wanted to do a longer term job.

What attracted you to the set?

I discovered a family. The actors have worked together for seventeen years and, for such a project to last that long, the team must be united. It is a big machine, but a machine of the heart. I was greeted with great kindness.

In the series you have a love affair with the Dr Vidal (Simon Ehrlacher). How did you experience it?

I’ve shot romantic scenes in the past, but it’s not regular. So it remains intimidating for me because it’s not my job. To be successful, I tried to be as sincere as possible and to express the true feelings and emotions that I felt in my life in order to project them on my partner. The rest came naturally. Simon is a great and generous person in the game. Even when the cameras are not on him, he gives me everything, it’s a joy!

“I loved Homeland, House of Cards, but also Goliath” Adriana karembeu

Did you watch the show before playing it?

I knew like everyone else, but I still have a little trouble watching the series in French, because my understanding is less fluid than for those in English. But I immersed myself in it before the shoot.

What series do you watch?

Do you have hours? (Laughs.) I loved Homeland, House of Cards, but also Goliath. I also watched the classics, like Game Of Thrones. The Israeli series are top. I like realistic stories.

What does comedy represent to you?

During the filming of More beautiful life, I told myself that I should have done this before… In life, everything happens to me a little late, I’m too slow. (Laughs.) Before, I had little time to act and it stressed me out, whereas now I enjoy it a lot more. I was an actress sporadically and because I was picked up. Alone, I would never have dared. However, as a child, I remade scenes from films, like AND, for hours with my sister. I tell myself that, somewhere, I already liked it …





Do you dream of other projects?

I would love to have suggestions made to me! All the roles attract me, especially those where I am not expected, such as counter-jobs or characters whose beauty does not intervene because at 50 years old, it is more complicated to play on them.

Which television consumer are you?

For the past three years, I’ve been watching television less because I don’t want to impose a screen on my daughter. But, when I am at the hotel, I watch everything that comes. I love Planet +, Crime Investigation and Netflix. I also watch news channels and historical documentaries. Otherwise, I like the shows of Laurent Ruquier, Cyril Hanouna or even “Quotidien”. Today, the codes have changed, we learn information almost by laughing. A bit like what we do with Michel Cymes: the pill works better when it’s fun and there is humor.

“With Michel Cymes, we became friends” Adriana karembeu

The program “The extraordinary powers of the human body” stops. Why?

I believe that in nine years we have really covered the issue. It’s a shame to exhaust a program just because it works well, you have to know when to stop. Another medical program is in writing. With Michel, we will always be interested in the mind, in the human being, in his body, but starting from a different angle.

What did this show bring you?

I learned a lot of things, including that you can influence your destiny and live longer thanks to the physical activity, the nutrition and the lifestyle that you adopt. With my husband, we have completely changed our habits. We cook good food ourselves and exercise five times a week. He lost 20 kg!

What bond have you created with Michel Cymes?

We’re friends. He often comes to see us in Marrakech. When we have to travel for the show, he takes his wife, and me, my husband and both of them stay together, they love each other! The four of us get along very well. His wife is extraordinary. I have few girl friends, but she is a gift. When I have a medical concern, I call Michel first while my mother is a doctor! He is always available and has never let me down.

You are the mother of little Nina. What has his arrival changed in your life?

She changed everything! For me, my daughter is the center of the universe. I now live for her. I find that a child brings a breath of fresh air in life, because suddenly we want to rediscover everything.