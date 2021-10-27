Identity of Paris Saint-Germain player stripped by prostitute in Bois de Boulogne revealed

On the evening of Tuesday, October 26, a PSG player had his wallet stolen by a prostitute in the Bois de Boulogne. The identity of the victim was revealed by his entourage: it is the Spanish footballer Ander Herrera.
This Wednesday, October 27, several media revealed that a Paris Saint-Germain footballer was assaulted Tuesday evening on the edge of the Bois de Boulogne, a place close to the Parc des Princes. According to our colleagues, the athlete was stopped at a red light, on the avenue de la Reine-Marguerite, when a prostitute got into his car and then seized his phone and his wallet. Because even if it is located in the very wealthy western districts of the capital, the Bois de Boulogne is a hotbed of prostitution. Finally, after negotiations, the victim managed to recover his cell phone but was relieved of 200 euros after having to drop off his threatening passenger at the place of his choice.
Ander Herrera victim of a theft in Bois de Boulogne
When the incident was revealed this morning, the identity of the PSG player involved was not specified. It was only indicated that it was a “international footballer”. The latter’s name, however, has just been revealed: it is the Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera. The 32-year-old sportsman’s entourage confirmed the information to AFP, indicating that Neymar and Lionel Messi’s teammate had his wallet stolen while driving through the Bois de Boulogne on Tuesday evening. “There was no violence“, also specified the source close to the player to AFP, as detailed by our colleagues of the Figaro.
Details of the circumstances of the theft
The entourage of Ander Herrera then described the circumstances of this theft, explaining: “Ander Herrera was returning from the Parc des Princes where he participated in a workshop, a series of operations with PSG partners, as is the case several times during the season at the Parc. To get home, he passed through the Bois de Boulogne, and at a traffic light, a person gets into his car and takes the phone and wallet that were in sight.“. The footballer would then have negotiated with his robber: “Ander Herrera said to him: I’ll give you 200 euros, but give me back my wallet and my phone“. Then he allegedly dropped the person off a bit further before calling the police. The source close to the Spanish player, who arrived in 2019 at Paris Saint-Germain, says that the latter has nothing to be ashamed of, contrary to what the place of the aggression might suggest. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have notified the police. “THE‘objective of his approach is that the person is challenged and that it does not happen again ” he concludes.