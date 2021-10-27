In Brazil, parliamentary commission of inquiry into Covid-19 approves report recommending indictment of Bolsonaro

The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (ICC) on the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil approved, late Tuesday, October 27, the damning report of its six-month investigation, which recommends the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for nine crimes , of which ” crime against humanity “.

After dozens of hearings, often poignant, the commission accused the government of having “Deliberately exposed” Brazilians at “Mass contamination”.

Seven of the 11 senators who carried out the work approved in the evening the text of nearly 1,200 pages which calls for the indictment of the president for, in particular, ” crime against humanity “, “Prevarication”, “Quackery” and “Incitement to crime”.

At the end of the vote, the senators observed a minute of silence in tribute to the more than 606,000 Brazilians who died of Covid-19.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers The “criminal” management of the Jair Bolsonaro pandemic in Brazil

The text, which was presented by rapporteur Renan Calheiros last week, also recommends the indictment of some 80 people, including several ministers, ex-ministers, companies, and the three eldest sons of Bolsonaro, all elected officials.

The ICC being unable to go further, its report will be sent to the prosecution, which has sole jurisdiction to indict the people it has incriminated.

A symbolic scope

But in the case of Jair Bolsonaro, specialists deem an indictment unlikely, since it is the responsibility of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, an ally of the president. The charges of the ICC should therefore have a mostly symbolic scope for the time being, Jair Bolsonaro also benefiting from support in Parliament able to prevent him from being dismissed. However, the ” crime against humanity “ could be tried at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The Brazilian president – anti-vaccine, anti-health pass and whose popularity rating is at the lowest – said last week “Guilty of absolutely nothing”. “We know we did the right thing from the start”, he had launched.





But for the ICC, these crimes are “Intentional”, the government having deliberately decided not to take the necessary measures against the coronavirus, hoping that the population will reach “Collective immunity”, a strategy “High risk”.

The ICC notably denounced the “Deliberate delay” in the acquisition of vaccines, the government having preferred to promote ineffective treatments such as hydroxychloroquine, with “Tragic consequences” for the population.

Human guinea pigs

The ICC also investigated government responsibilities in the oxygen shortage that killed dozens of patients in Manaus (north), and the relationship between Brasilia and private health mutuals.

One of them, Prevent Senior, is suspected of having carried out, without the knowledge of her patients, experiments with early treatments and of having pressured her doctors to prescribe them to “Human guinea pigs”.

In the morning, the 11 senators of the ICC asked the Supreme Court and the prosecution to suspend the President’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts ” until further notice “, after he linked the Covid-19 vaccine to AIDS, in a video posted last week on social media.

The committee also hoped that Jair Bolsonaro “Retracts on a national (television) channel concerning the correlation between anti-Covid vaccine and AIDS contamination”, under penalty of a fine of 50,000 reais (7,700 euros).

“We can no longer tolerate this type of behavior”, wrote the senators, who also plead for the blocking of the president’s access to his accounts in order to“Avoid destruction of evidence”.

On Monday, the YouTube video platform suspended the activities of the president’s channel for a week, after removing the video, as did Facebook and Instagram.

Since coming to power in 2019, Jair Bolsonaro, whose most communication takes place on social networks where he has more than 40 million subscribers, has regularly disseminated erroneous information, much of it on the coronavirus.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers For the national day of Brazil, Bolsonaro manages to mobilize broad and threatens democracy a little more