In England, these images of wastewater dumped in the English Channel cause a scandal

Filmed with a drone, the scene takes place in Langstone Harbor, a port in the Channel located about forty kilometers from Southampton. The pipe in question belongs to the wastewater treatment plant, which dumped its overflow in the middle of the natural aquatic reserve during … the 49 hours that the recording of Pearsal lasted.

POLLUTION – It couldn’t be worse. On October 22, the British photographer Chris Pearsal published on social networks a video which has since caused a scandal across the Channel: the images of a pipe continuously discharging untreated wastewater into the sea. in the video at the top of this article.

These images created controversy, highlighting a problem that has become systematic in Britain: in recent years, increased precipitation has overloaded the sewers, as reported by the Guardian in April 2021. As a result, the overwhelmed wastewater treatment plants are forced to discharge into the sea: 400,000 emptying of this type took place in 2020, or 3.9 million hours like those filmed by Chris Pearsal.





These images fall particularly badly for the British government and the Conservative majority. The Tory deputies have in fact just rejected a law prohibiting companies in charge of water from making this kind of discharge. In question, for this negative vote, the necessary work “including under houses and businesses” protested the British government to the Guardian.

Faced with this status quo, more and more voices are being heard on social networks and in the opposition. A case that also falls particularly badly a few days before the opening of the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

