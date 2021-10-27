In Mexico, this “Mayan train” which the Mayans do not want

INVESTIGATION – President Lopez Obrador’s pharaonic project will transport tourists and goods across the vast Mexican Southeast. But despite the benefits expected by companies, the social, economic and environmental consequences worry local populations.

Mérida (Mexico)

“THEe name of “Mayan Train”, that’s a bad joke. As if that was going to be enough for us to benefit from it ”, breathes Alberto Velazquez, seated in a large colonial house transformed into a café in the center of Mérida. The copper-skinned anthropologist grew up in the state capital of Yucatán in southeastern Mexico. Nicknamed “the white city”, Mérida was once reserved for the descendants of Spaniards, the Mayas being confined to the surrounding villages. Alberto Velazquez’s family comes from Ticul, 85 kilometers away.

With an association for the defense of human rights, Indignacion, he opposes the “Mayan Train”, the major tourist and industrial development project.