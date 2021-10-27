in the third quarter, the number of job seekers returned to their pre-crisis level

Another statistic which confirms the strength of the recovery. In the third quarter, the number of job seekers without any activity (category A) fell by 5.5% to just over 3.54 million nationwide (including overseas, except Mayotte), according to data released Wednesday, October 27, by Dares, the directorate in charge of studies at the Ministry of Labor. This sharp drop makes it possible to erase the damage caused by the crisis: indeed, this figure is alongside, while remaining a little lower, the level of the last three months of 2019.

This trend concerns all age groups, but it turns out to be stronger, in metropolitan France, for those under 25: – 8.4%, against – 5.9% for people aged 25 to 49 and – 4.1% for seniors. On the other hand, people registered with Pôle emploi while exercising a reduced activity (categories B and C) see their workforce increase: + 4.2% in one quarter in France. But if we look at all job seekers, whether they work or not (categories A, B and C), the evolution remains favorable (- 1.9%), the number of people in this situation falling to 5.87 million while the 6 million mark was exceeded in 2020.

If the category A of Pôle emploi continues to decrease over the months, it is, of course, linked to the dynamism of the economy. In the third quarter, the number of declarations of hiring of more than one month (excluding temporary work) increased by 11.4%, to stand at just over 2.44 million, according to Urssaf. “Such a level had not been reached for twenty-one years”, declared Tuesday the Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, welcoming this “Historical record”, while she was auditioned by the Social Affairs Committee of the National Assembly.





A majority of hires with fixed-term contracts of less than a month

The number of recruitments increased the most strongly in the tertiary sector (+ 12.3%), but industry and construction also recorded enviable performances, with respectively + 8.7% and + 6.4% . However, the majority of hires are made through fixed-term contracts of less than a month, this type of contract representing 63% of them from the beginning of July to the end of September. In some sectors, this proportion is particularly high: 91% in the arts, entertainment and recreational activities, 80.4% in social action and medico-social accommodation, for example.

Thanks to the recovery, the youth unemployment rate has returned “At its previous level [la] crisis “, according to Mme Thick headed. But it remains “Close to 20%”, of which “We cannot be satisfied”, added, Tuesday, the Minister of Labor. This is why the executive is preparing to unveil new measures in favor of those under 25 who are neither at work, nor in training, nor in an educational establishment. These arrangements will take the form of a “Engagement income” or a ” employment contract “, whose outlines should be presented, at the beginning of November, by Emmanuel Macron.

