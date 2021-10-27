In the United States, China Telecom is asked to pack up

The Chinese telecoms giant is no longer welcome in Uncle Sam’s country. On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the US telecoms regulator, decided to withdraw its license from China Mobile in the United States . Its subsidiary China Mobile America thus has 60 days to cease all its activities in the country. A severe blow for this operator, leader in fixed telephony in China. He had worked for more than 20 years in the United States.

The FCC deemed China Telecom a national security risk, arguing that the group was under Beijing’s thumb. ” The fact that China Telecom America is owned and controlled by the Chinese government poses significant risks to national security and law enforcement ”, justifies the regulator in a press release.

The commission argued that through China Telecom, Beijing was able to“To access, store, interrupt or divert American communications, which allows them to carry out acts of espionage and other activities harmful to the United States “.

Biden remains suspicious of Beijing

This little music is now well known. It is reminiscent of the exclusion of another Chinese telecom juggernaut, namely the equipment manufacturer Huawei. Under the presidency of Donald Trump, this champion of 5G and smartphones was driven out of the American market. Washington believed that its mobile infrastructure could serve as a Trojan horse for Beijing to spy on communications. What Huawei has always denied. Another Chinese OEM, ZTE, was also pushed out a few years ago.

This episode shows that Joe Biden is pursuing the same doctrine as Donald Trump with regard to China. He is particularly suspicious of the Middle Kingdom, of which he fears more than anything the economic and technological development. Remember that China Telecom was also forced to leave Wall Street in January, just like its compatriots China Mobile and China Unicom. This followed an executive order from Donald Trump banning any American citizen from investing in companies accused of being linked to the Chinese military.





The standoff continues

Washington thus shows that the release of Meng Wanzhou, the financial director of Huawei, last month, was only a parenthesis quickly closed. There is no question, today, of diplomatic warming between the two superpowers. The exclusion of China Telecom is proof of this.