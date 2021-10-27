Increasing incidence rate, booster doses… Update on the epidemic and vaccination

For the deputy director of the departmental delegation of the ARS (regional health agency) in the Alpes-Maritimes, it is “now very likely that a fifth wave is not avoidable”. After a constant decrease since mid-August and stabilization in mid-October, the incidence rate, that is to say the number of cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants, “is now increasing”, notes Michèle Guez.

And a resumption of the epidemic is all the more certain for the authorities with “the approach of winter and the temperatures which drop”, favorable to contaminations in a closed environment. But then where are they really?

What are the figures for the epidemic?

“Monday, in the department, we again crossed the threshold of 5,000 contaminations per day, announced on Tuesday the director of the cabinet of the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes. The Covid crisis is not behind us. We talk less about it, but we can clearly see that there is still a circulation of the virus with an increase in the number of cases. “After a significant drop this summer, since the peak of July 30 (758) the incidence rate, to 59 Monday, increases again to 62 cases per 100,000 inhabitants this Tuesday for the Alpes-Maritimes. This is lower than Paca (67) but higher than the French average (51). The number of hospitalizations is also increasing slightly. To date, the department’s hospitals treat 28 patients treated in conventional services and 12 in intensive care. Still far from the peak recorded in March with 583 hospitalizations, including 127 in shifts but “the time has come for vigilance,” notes the head of the ARS, adding that “the Cannes hospital center had to reconstitute a unit with five Covid beds, four of which were occupied this weekend ”. As to the proportion of people vaccinated among these 40 hospitalized, Michèle Guez did not have the answer on Tuesday. However, she mentions “the case of a 33-year-old unvaccinated young woman taken care of in intensive care at the end of the summer”.





And precisely on vaccination, where are we?

The general population has a coverage rate of 82% in the Alpes-Maritimes department, against 84% nationally. More than four out of five Azureans are therefore already in a complete vaccination schedule. Depending on the age groups, it is the 50-64 year olds who are the most vaccinated (99%) and the 12-15 year olds who are the least (60%). “For people 65 and over, only 34% have had the booster dose and we are continuing our strategy of” going towards “to encourage those eligible to benefit from it”, notes the chief of staff of the prefect. “At the same time, we are in the process of organizing the changeover so that the injections are carried out by the city medicine. The last vaccination centers will close a priori by Christmas, ”continues Benoît Huber. “We need this reminder, but not only. You have to do the two flu and Covid vaccines without any hesitation, pleads Professor Olivier Guérin, head of the geriatrics pole at the University Hospital of Nice and member of the French scientific council. The other respiratory viruses are there and they will be there. “

Until when will the barrier gestures have to be respected?

There is no question of relaxing, for the moment, the attention. A new prefectural decree extended the obligation to wear a mask until at least 2 November. And given the new rise in the number of cases, it seems unlikely that it will not be repeated yet. “It is very important to continue to respect barrier gestures and to be clean again this winter. Wash your hands regularly. Ventilate the rooms as soon as possible, ”continues Professor Olivier Guérin, who is even campaigning to maintain these habits over the long term. “In 2030, I hope that we will still have the reflex to put on a mask in a 50 m2 room with 50 people. In other Asian countries, in Japan in particular, the flu kills four times less than in France because, there, they have a different culture of sanitary hygiene ”.