“Inflation allowance”: How some French people could touch the aid of 100 euros several times?

The State is not skimping at the moment on the means to increase the aid that it pays back in order to offset the inflation which seems inevitable today. This is the reason why Jean Castex announced the establishment of a new bonus aimed at helping households to cope with this increasingly difficult situation. Fixed at 100 €, this aid should therefore be added to the energy check that we told you about in one of our previous articles. However, it is the eligibility criteria that ensure that more people can benefit from this inflation premium.





Could some people get twice the aid of 100 euros?

About 38 million French people should be able to receive this bonus of € 100 which is part of state aid. This is an indemnity directly perceptible on the salary for the month of December 2021 and which should also be entered in the employees’ payslip. The latter could even benefit from it twice in certain cases. For example, you may be retired in addition to still being an employee. This sum will be paid to you twice.

People who are both civil servants and private sector employees will also be able to benefit from this benefit. Clearly, you just need to meet the eligibility criteria to be able to touch these € 100 more than once, without any means being put in place to prevent you from doing so.