Inflation allowance of 100 €: you have several employers or are you a temporary worker, who should pay it to you?

38 million French people should receive this exceptional aid of 100 euros announced by Jean Castex between the end of the year and the beginning of 2022. Can special cases prevent you from obtaining it?

Even if you have several employers, you are entitled to this inflation allowance of 100 euros. If of course your income is less than 2,000 euros net per month. But then which employer will pay you the “bonus”? If the terms are still being clarified, each of your employers should contribute.

Depending on the number of hours, days … Each of your employers should pay a portion, to reach a final amount of 100 euros. Payment via the universal service employment check (CESU). They will then be reimbursed by the State.





And for those who want to try to collect this exceptional aid several times, the Ministry of the Economy and Finance has indicated that they take the risk “of being caught by the tax authorities during a subsequent audit”.

If I’m a temp …

Still subject to the salary not exceeding 2,000 euros net per month, the case of temporary workers is nevertheless more complex. The government has not yet decided how the amount of your income will be calculated. Initially, the suggested track was to calculate your income on a reference month.

Finally, it seems that your income would be smoothed between January and October. In any case, the government wants to move quickly to make its decision because this one-off aid will be distributed from December.