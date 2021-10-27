is the series faithful to the novel by Émile Zola? (VIDEO)

After its preview broadcast on Salto, France 2 is launching its blockbuster, Germinal, flamboyant serial adaptation of Zola’s work, this October 27. This modernized version, by a team of young authors, is it faithful to the novel?
Germinal, the serial adaptation of Émile Zola’s masterpiece begins this Wednesday, October 27 at 9:05 pm on France 2. At the helm of this version, both modern and daring, composed of six episodes: a team of young talents. In writing, Julien Lilti fromHippocrates. At the realization, David Hourrègue of Skam. And in the main role, Louis Peres from the series Mental. Alix Poisson, Guillaume de Tonquédec and Thierry Godard, among others, complete the prestigious cast of this super-production. The objective of this team full of enthusiasm and experience: to modernize the work, while respecting its spirit. But the series, one of the best of the fall, is it faithful to the novel?
The role of women, music… How Germinal, Zola’s novel, has been modernized?
What strikes most about Germinal, it is its modernity. A trait that the director was able to transpose from the page to the screen. For example by drawing inspiration from fictions such as Peaky Blinders, by making music a character in itself. It is Audrey Ismaël who composed the soundtrack of the series, a young and talented author. Another way to blow a wind of modernity on Germinal, the importance of the role of women. The female characters, including the one played by Alix Poisson, who revealed his little lie in the series, have been fleshed out in the series to better correspond to our time. The writers have also done a very fine job on the dialogues so that the actors can appropriate them without appearing too literary.
The director and writers of Germinal wanted to respect Zola’s spirit
If this series is very modern, it remains quite faithful to the novel. In particular, through the characters. For the director, for example, it was essential that the role of Étienne Lantier be played by an actor of the age of the character in the book, in this case Louis Peres. Quite the opposite in Claude Berri’s film, in which it was the singer Renaud who played the main role. As the team and the actors of the series have seen by plunging back into the book, the social themes of the novel, in which Emile Zola took an almost journalistic look at the society of his time, are in fact very close to our contemporary considerations. Finally, society has not changed so much: the people are angry, the gap between class struggles is widening, the youth are revolting… In short, the 19th century has never seemed so current.