Italian federation prosecutor investigation into several Serie A transfers

The supervisory commission of Italian football clubs (Covisoc) tackles the valuation of players during an exchange between two clubs. Indeed, according to the Italian media It Tempo and La Reppublica, The Covisoc transmitted a report to the prosecutor of the Italian Federation about 62 transfers that took place between 2019 and 2021, of which 42 concern Juventus Turin.
The investigation focuses on the possibility that clubs have had to overvalue traded players to balance or inflate their accounts. Asked by AFP, the Italian Federation confirmed having opened an investigation, but did not specify how many transfers were affected by it.
Transfers with concerned Ligue 1 clubs
Among the transfers concerned, we find in particular the exchanges of Miralem Pjanic and Arthur or of Danilo and Joao Cancelo. Some transfers with French clubs are also mentioned, such as that of Marley Aké, from Marseille, or that of Victor Osimhen who made the trip from Lille to Naples. In the latter, the Neapolitan leaders sent four players to Lille, Orestis Karnezis, Claudio Manzi, Ciro Palmieri and Luigi Liguori, all valued between 4 and 7 million euros for a total of 20 million euros.