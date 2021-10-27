Italian federation prosecutor investigation into several Serie A transfers

Transfers with concerned Ligue 1 clubs

Among the transfers concerned, we find in particular the exchanges of Miralem Pjanic and Arthur or of Danilo and Joao Cancelo. Some transfers with French clubs are also mentioned, such as that of Marley Aké, from Marseille, or that of Victor Osimhen who made the trip from Lille to Naples. In the latter, the Neapolitan leaders sent four players to Lille, Orestis Karnezis, Claudio Manzi, Ciro Palmieri and Luigi Liguori, all valued between 4 and 7 million euros for a total of 20 million euros.