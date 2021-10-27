Italian football federation investigates 62 suspicious transfers, including Osimhen

According to information from La Repubblica, confirmed by Gazzetta dello sport, the Italian Football Federation is investigating suspicious transfers made by Italian clubs. Completed operations to relieve the finances of the teams concerned and take advantage of the loopholes in financial fair play.

The exchange between FC Barcelona and Juventus in the summer of 2020 had caused a stir: Miralem Pjanic joined Catalonia against 60 million euros, while Arthur signed to Juve against 72 million. A colossal operation but the sporting interest of which questioned at the time, the two clubs finding their way more financially. A year and a half later, this exchange is among 62 transfers that the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are reportedly currently investigating.

The Italian daily La Repubblica revealed the existence of this investigation on Wednesday, information later confirmed by the Gazzetta dello sport. The Supervisory Commission of Italian Football Clubs (Covisoc) reportedly sent the FIGC a report on these 62 suspicious transfers, which took place between 2019 and 2021, set up by the clubs in order to easily generate capital gains on accounting years and to comply with the rules of financial fair play.

Examples of accounting engineering

The exchange between Arthur and Pjanic had thus allowed Juventus and Barça to each generate a capital gain of 50 million euros. The reason? When a buying club disburses a sum of money in a transfer, it can amortize it over several seasons in the account lines. But when he is a seller, the club can enter this sum in full on these same account lines for the current season, even if the payments are spread over several years.





A practice that allows you to slip through the cracks of financial fair play because it is not considered illegal or wrongful. Besides the exchange between Arthur and Pjanic, the transfer of Victor Osimhen to Naples would also be closely studied by the FIGC. The Nigerian striker left LOSC in the summer of 2020 for 70 million euros. But at the same time, Lille had recruited four players from Naples against 20 million euros.

Three of them (Luigi Liguori, Ciro Palmieri, Claudio Manzi) have since returned to Italy after never having played in the first team and now play in the Italian third division. This is what the Covisoc would criticize: the excessive payment, in these exchanges, of the players, to release significant capital gains in the accounting lines.

The FIGC on the spot, the president Gravina warned

Another example of a transfer that the investigation is looking at is that of the exchange between Olympique de Marseille and Juventus, concerning Marley Aké and Franco Tongya. The two players, who both play in reserve, were transferred for 8 million euros last January. The same pattern was applied during the Danilo-Joao Cancelo exchange between Manchester City and Juventus, in the summer of 2019.

While the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina was warned by the Covisoc, Giuseppe China, the prosecutor of the Italian Federation will now look into all of these operations to determine if they are illegal, whereas they seem a priori comply with the rules of financial fair play.