its cosmonauts will use Crew Dragon to get to the ISS

The space war between the United States and Russia recently boiled down to SpaceX by Elon Musk and Roscosmos, the Russian state space company. Russia even made fun of Musk’s private space agency when it was still in its infancy. But the situation has changed a lot since, and as proof, Dmitry Rogozin, general manager of Roscosmos, recently declared that he planned to assign, from 2022, cosmonauts to the flights of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, with the aim of more regularly join the International Space Station.

According to a statement, the flights in question will be mixed and will also involve NASA astronauts, who will share the Crew Dragon with Putin’s cosmonauts. This shift in strategy is surprising to say the least, given that Rogozin was not on very good terms with NASA and, above all, Elon Musk.

Not to mention that it seems to be done in the rules of the art before any good business deal: Rogozin recently invited Musk for tea at his home in Russia, marking the start of a remarkable change in behavior.

“In our opinion, SpaceX has already gained enough experience […] “

According to the information available to date, the earliest date on which a Russian cosmonaut could travel to the ISS aboard a Crew Dragon capsule would be in the second half of 2022, as part of the Crew-5 mission.

” In our opinion, SpaceX has already gained enough experience that we can place our cosmonauts on Crew Dragon. Rogozin said through a translator at a press conference on Monday, quoted by SpaceNews. ” I think we will be able to discuss candidates who might fly to the space station aboard Crew Dragon – Russian cosmonauts, and American astronauts who will fly to the space station aboard Russian spaceships. “, he added.

The major advantage of the Russian Soyuz spacecraft is its long experience. Indeed, the vehicle has been in service for over half a century, with its first crewed launch in 1967. Although its configurations and technologies have been updated many times since its maiden voyage in the 1960s, the Global Platform seems decades out of date.





Intentions difficult to pin down?

The news comes at an uncertain time for Russia’s space future, as Russian officials revealed earlier this year that they plan to abandon the ISS after two decades of international occupation and cooperation. By doing so, Russia may ultimately want to ensure that its cosmonauts stay on board the station at the end of its life until it takes its last breath.

Or is it an opportunistic game? Last year, NASA paid $ 90 million for a Soyuz seat. But it’s unclear exactly how much Russia would have to pay NASA and SpaceX to launch a crew member aboard the Crew Dragon. Certainly less. NASA deputy administrator Pam Melroy told Monday’s conference “they expect there to be several flights before they feel confident in the performance of the vehicle,” which Crew Dragon has now proven. ” At this point we are having this conversation “.

Maybe we should just take Rogozin at his word, but as some newspapers argue, it’s often difficult to get a feel for his true intentions. As a reminder, his opinions ranged from anger at NASA for giving SpaceX carte blanche to the threat of several American journalists, to the invitation of Musk to have tea with his family, and this, just during the year 2021. Added to this is the probable significant pressure from the excellent strategist who runs the country, Vladimir Poutine, to reduce the costs of the space program.

It should also be mentioned that this strategy could be a kind of “favor” to the United States in an attempt to lower the political tensions that reign between the two countries.