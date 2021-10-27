“It’s his fault!” : Guillaume Canet returns to the failed scene of Marion Cotillard in Batman

When we think of her, we think of Edith Piaf, certain children’s games, abuse of schnouf or a death that is a bit random. In 2012, Marion Cotillard played Miranda, alongside Christian Bale, in the film of the saga Batman, The Dark Knight Rises. Unfortunately, the spectators have mainly retained, of all this performance, her last sequence, during which the actress loses her life with a truncated accuracy. In full promotion of Him, his companion, Guillaume Canet, was questioned about this when he was speaking on Monday, October 25, 2021, during a live organized on his Instagram account.





This is how an Internet user asked him if he had been coached by Marion Cotillard to know how to die in a film. “She m‘sent a message at the same time to tell you that you could go and make yourself, he joked, before blaming Christopher Nolan, the filmmaker who chose to keep this scene. Sseriously, I can tell you that Marion is one of the greatest actresses in the world and for a simple and good reason it is that it offers everything on a plate. She does totally different takes trying a lot of things and that’s a monumental gift for a director to be able to have the chance to have an actor who gives so much and different things. After that, it’s up to the director to be good at editing and not do anything. If this director chose this take, it’s his mistake, it’s his fault and not that of an actress who gives everything while trusting.“