Jean-Luc Reichmann sings Patrick Sebastien in Les 12 coups de midi, the latter reacts on Twitter!

This Monday, October 25, Jean-Luc Reichmann presented a new issue of 12 midday shots on TF1. During the show, the host hummed a song by his friend Patrick Sébastien and the latter responded to him on Twitter.
He is a hit every lunchtime on TF1. Since many years, Jean-Luc Reichmann present The 12 Coups de midi on the first channel and the audiences are there. In fact, the game brings together more than 3 million viewers every day and regularly flirts with the 40% market share. Thanks to a clever mix of good humor and general culture, the show makes Jean-Luc Reichmann an essential animator of the small screen. Among his loyal viewers, the latter can count on another host and not least, Patrick Sébastien. Indeed, the two men have been friends for very long years and the ex-face of Love had married his colleague and his wife Nathalie in 1999. On February 21 of this year, 20,000 people attended this ceremony and Jean-Luc Reichmann had made the show for his friend. “I was really scared, I didn’t know where to go, it was intense “, remembered Nathalie, Patrick Sébastien’s companion, in Seven to eight.
“I love it !”
Corn their friendship is also visible on screen. A few years ago, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the flagship presenter of TF1 invited the former presenter of the Largest cabaret in the world in The 12 Coups de midi. This Monday, October 25, he was in charge of a new number of his noon show on the front page and a candidate named Mégane answered a question about Patrick Sebastien. “I love it !”, blurted out the presenter before the participant answered, hesitating and eliciting laughter from the audience: “Turn the sardines“.
A benevolent message on Twitter
Mixing two cult songs of the artist, Jean-Luc Reichmann then gently mocked the young woman by humming the famous song. On Twitter, the main interested party shared this hilarious sequence, commenting: “Thank you Mégane and kisses to you my Jean-Luc!” Obviously, the friendship between the two men is made to last.