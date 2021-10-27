More

    Jean-Marc Généreux, former juror, says what he thinks of the new season

    Entertainment


    Saturday evening, Jean-Marc Généreux will co-host, with Cyril Féraud, Spectacular on France 2. The new season of Dance with the stars having been scheduled on Friday evenings this year, the semantic Quebecer will not be in direct competition with the TF1 show where he officiated for ten seasons, until 2019.

    Contacted by 20 minutes, he confirms having taken a look at the new formula. “They gave a big sweep! It’s very, very beautiful, very polished, ”he greets, visibly seduced by the arrangements that have been made to the concept.

    “I give them an 11 out of 10!” “

    “There is a diversity in the cast as much artistic as personal. I like the jury. Camille Combal continues to do her exceptional work. Karine Ferry takes the ball again… I give them an 11 out of 10! », Continues Jean-Marc Généreux.


    Does he feel nostalgic for his old role as a juror used to handing out notes and “I buy!” »To apprentice dancers? It seems not. If he joined France 2, it is, he says, because he received “this proposal to host entertainment”.

    His choice was also motivated by family and personal issues. “My daughter is 22 years old. She has a very severe disability. Since she was 21, it’s very complicated, she is seven days a week and 24 hours a day with us, he says. Leave Quebec for three months to do Dance with the stars would have been impossible this year for me. “


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleReal Madrid: Vinicius fan of Barça, he leaves the files
    Next articleSamsung heir convicted of illegal use of powerful anesthetic propofol

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC