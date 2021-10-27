Jean-Marc Généreux, former juror, says what he thinks of the new season

Saturday evening, Jean-Marc Généreux will co-host, with Cyril Féraud, Spectacular on France 2. The new season of Dance with the stars having been scheduled on Friday evenings this year, the semantic Quebecer will not be in direct competition with the TF1 show where he officiated for ten seasons, until 2019.

Contacted by 20 minutes, he confirms having taken a look at the new formula. “They gave a big sweep! It’s very, very beautiful, very polished, ”he greets, visibly seduced by the arrangements that have been made to the concept.

“I give them an 11 out of 10!” “

“There is a diversity in the cast as much artistic as personal. I like the jury. Camille Combal continues to do her exceptional work. Karine Ferry takes the ball again… I give them an 11 out of 10! », Continues Jean-Marc Généreux.





Does he feel nostalgic for his old role as a juror used to handing out notes and “I buy!” »To apprentice dancers? It seems not. If he joined France 2, it is, he says, because he received “this proposal to host entertainment”.

His choice was also motivated by family and personal issues. “My daughter is 22 years old. She has a very severe disability. Since she was 21, it’s very complicated, she is seven days a week and 24 hours a day with us, he says. Leave Quebec for three months to do Dance with the stars would have been impossible this year for me. “