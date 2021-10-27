Jean-Michel Aulas: “We plan to be able to strengthen ourselves”

Mercato, investments, sales

“We recruited smart: a world champion (Boateng), a double European champion (Emerson), a player from Liverpool (Shaqiri), without forgetting that we recruited two Brazilians who became international at OL ( Guimaraes, Paqueta). OL’s business model is to invest in infrastructure but also in the Academy. Will we be able to resist offers? I do not know. We intend to resist, but if the player wants to leave, it is very difficult to resist. So I cannot promise that we will keep the players, especially the best, but only those who have decided to leave will leave. We have planned to be able to strengthen ourselves, but I am not convinced that we have to. We will find Jeff Reine-Adélaïde and we have a certain number of players who ask to play more, I am thinking of young people from the Academy. On Rayan Cherki, we share the impatience of the supporters for its outbreak. But we have total confidence in Peter Bosz who knows how to handle young people and this type of situation perfectly. Maybe the CAN period will be an opportunity. For the winter transfer window, concerning recruitment, we will ask ourselves the question in December. Juninho prepared for it with Vincent Ponsot. But we’re not sure we need to do it. “