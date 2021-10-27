Jean-Michel Aulas: “We plan to be able to strengthen ourselves”

On the sidelines of a telephone press conference organized this Wednesday to present the annual results of OL Group, Jean-Michel Aulas, president of Olympique Lyonnais, responded on several sporting or topical subjects.
“We intend to resist, but I cannot promise that we will keep a player
Mercato, investments, sales
“We recruited smart: a world champion (Boateng), a double European champion (Emerson), a player from Liverpool (Shaqiri), without forgetting that we recruited two Brazilians who became international at OL ( Guimaraes, Paqueta). OL’s business model is to invest in infrastructure but also in the Academy. Will we be able to resist offers? I do not know. We intend to resist, but if the player wants to leave, it is very difficult to resist. So I cannot promise that we will keep the players, especially the best, but only those who have decided to leave will leave. We have planned to be able to strengthen ourselves, but I am not convinced that we have to. We will find Jeff Reine-Adélaïde and we have a certain number of players who ask to play more, I am thinking of young people from the Academy. On Rayan Cherki, we share the impatience of the supporters for its outbreak. But we have total confidence in Peter Bosz who knows how to handle young people and this type of situation perfectly. Maybe the CAN period will be an opportunity. For the winter transfer window, concerning recruitment, we will ask ourselves the question in December. Juninho prepared for it with Vincent Ponsot. But we’re not sure we need to do it. “
“I do not know for how long foreign investors will invest at a loss in clubs
Competition multiplied in Ligue 1
“PSG are in another category, but they will have to solve the problem of financial fair play. Then, I am not sure that our other competitors (Monaco, Rennes, Nice, Marseille) are in an economic and financial situation as balanced as OL. We have a business model that allows us to generate resources. Yes, at time T, we can talk about the ability of others to invest in the market, but in practice, we are pretty sure that we will be the biggest French investors in the long term, because our model is resilient. I don’t know how long foreign investors will invest in clubs at a loss. “
“There is tension, but no worry
The delay in the ranking
“We lost points stupidly and we will remedy it. The night of the match in Nice (2-3), there were obviously tensions. But we don’t have any fundamental concerns. We’ve been improving since the start of the season. Peter Bosz’s speech is clear, I understand that. I have absolute confidence in him, like most of the supporters. We lost points because of our lack of discipline, but also because of the lack of discipline of the VAR and the referees. All our analysts think that we are going to end the season very well, it is very clear and supported. So there is tension, but no worry. After that, there are things that sometimes you can’t really explain. To use what someone close to me told me, it’s amazing to have lost a game after winning it. “
“That the referees advocate transparency, it proves that they are in good faith
Arbitration reforms
“I see that things are moving and this is good news, it shows that the grassroots provide solutions. That the arbitrators advocate transparency proves that they are in good faith. Of course, they can be wrong, they are humans. But the use of VAR at UEFA is more fluid than in L1 for example. We have to go towards that, and concerning the sound system, I am hopeful that the experiences that could be tried in France will be reproduced in major competitions. I saw that Pascal Garibian had followed one of the guidelines I had given, namely to recognize errors when there are some. Because recognizing an error, it dispassionates the debate, it settles a number of things. “