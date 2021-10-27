Jean-Paul Belmondo joker: His grandson Victor tells his last “antics”

Jean-Paul Belmondo will have made his clan laugh until the end! Guest on the set of C to You this Tuesday, October 26 on France 5, Victor Belmondo, the grandson of the actor, who follows in the footsteps of his illustrious grandfather, has come to present his next film Albatross by Xavier Beauvois. He took the opportunity to share an incredible story that took place at the home of his grandpa, who died on September 6 at the age of 88.

“His coffin got stuck in an elevator the day after the solemn tribute and you said ‘Hey grandpa, you keep playing jokes on us.’ The funeral directors got stuck in the elevator, said. had to climb it to get out, got stuck in the garage again. It’s a crazy story! “, began Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. And the 27-year-old actor, who looks a lot like his grandfather, responds: “There was a lot of antics. I think that’he didn’t want to leave without making us laugh. Et he will have made us laugh until the last moment “, commented the brother of Alessandro and Giacomo (30 and 23 years old).





“We were at home and we were waiting for the funeral directors which did not arrive. We saw them after arriving in a sweat, 20 minutes late and telling us that iThey must have gone out through the elevator hatch..Yes they must have done a stunt “. A crazy anecdote worthy of Jean-Paul Belmondo, a fine joker during his lifetime. “I think he wanted to postpone the deadline “, assumed one of the three sons of Luana and Paul Belmondo.

Before sharing other funny moments with her grandpa. “I rarely saw my grandfather in a car. I always saw him on the roof or the hood … If he was in the car, it was with the door open”, said the young comedian, who is the spitting image of his grandfather. A resemblance which struck Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine and her chroniclers but which seems to bother him. “It’s complicated … I see myself in him furtively in the movies, especially those where he is my age”, he conceded.