Jérôme and Lucile (Love is in the meadow): Their daughter, an adorable redhead with blue eyes

Lucile and Jérôme, candidates of the show Love is in the meadow (M6) in 2020 welcomed their first child, a little girl named Capucine. Their baby was born on October 12th and since then they have been living absolute happiness. After sharing a few threesome photos on social networks (while preserving their child’s face), here they are saying a little more about her.

“Capucine is too beautiful … we are delighted!“, declares the proud dad to TV-Leisure. As for the mother, she makes revelations about her physical features: “She looks a lot like Jérôme! She’s already red (they laugh), and then there are facial expressions … it’s hard to describe! She also has blue eyes.“

In addition to being beautiful, Capucine obviously has a good character. “She doesn’t cry all the time, she only does when she has a problem! We manage to have fairly decent nights. He is a fairly pleasant baby to live with … but all that is difficult to assess, because he is our first child“, says the dad.





Regarding childbirth, he “went smoothly“but a”just been a little bit long“. Indeed, as the couple specifies:”It still lasted a little over 24 hours!“A long wait and a lot of fatigue which in no way marred their happiness.”When the little one finally arrived, I was really tired. We had just spent almost 48 hours without sleeping, we were at the end of the line … But when we put Capucine on me … it’s indescribable!“, says Lucile still amazed.

As you can guess, lovers take great care of Capucine. Jérôme, of a considerate nature is even “gaga“. Lucile, she is the pride of her darling:”She is the mother I imagined when I met her on the show: sweet, cuddly, considerate … She has for Capucine all the sweetness that I can not bring with my big fingers (he laughs). She’s the perfect mom.“

They were happy together, now they are three!