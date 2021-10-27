Juventus trapped by Sassuolo, Atalanta recovers well against Sampdoria

End of the first triplex of the 10th day of Serie A, which had started on the lawns of Turin, Genoa of Udine. Juventus Turin lost at the Allianz Arena against Sassuolo (1-2). The men of Massimiliano Allegri were surprised just before the break thanks to the good service of the French Grégoire Defrel for the young Davide Frattesi for his first goal in Serie A (1-0, 44th). It was not until the last quarter of an hour to see the American Weston McKennie put the two teams tied with a header at the far post on the free kick from Paulo Dybala (1-1, 76th), but Maxime Lopez did not deceive Mattia Perin with a dive to allow the Neroverdi to register their second consecutive victory in the league.





In the other two meetings, Atalanta Bergamo left the lawn of Sampdoria with the three points of a good victory (1-3). Despite the opener from Francesco Caputo (1-0, 10th), the DEA can thank the self-defeating goal of Kristoffer Askildsen (1-1, 17th) and his two attackers Duvan Zapata (2-1, 21st) and Josip Ilicic (3-1, 90th + 5). Finally, Udinese and Hellas Verona leave each other as good friends and share the points (1-1). Isaac Success opened the scoring very early in the match (1-0, 3rd), before the Czech Antonin Barak saved his team on a penalty (1-1, 83rd).

