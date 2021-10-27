Kad Merad in mourning: his father died, swept away by illness

Terrible news for Kad Merad. The actor has just lost his father, Rémy Mérad, who died at his home in the Gard, after battling the disease, as reported by Midi Libre on Wednesday October 27, 2021.

Used to making millions of people laugh thanks to his various sketches with his former colleague Olivier Baroux, but also in his films at the cinema, Kad Merad is going through a terrible ordeal. Indeed, his father, Mohamed Merad, whom his friends called Rémy, is died after courageously battling disease, as reported by the regional daily Free noon Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The comedian’s father died near Beauvoisin in the Gard, his adopted village. The local daily addressed his condolences to the relatives of Rémy Merad.

Kad Merad’s father was a loyal member of the Lou Coasaque bullfighting club. At this tite, he often attended the demonstrations of the association with his wife. “It’s more than a member of our club that we lose, it is a friend. Rémy had been made redundant for several years, he was a very open man, who contributed to the good atmosphere of the group, it was also a good living, his presence was daily at the bowling alley, we will miss him a lot“said the president of the Happy Ball, Joseph Bianco. In addition to Kad Merad, Rémy Merad had also given birth to 3 other children, respectively named Yasmina, Karim and Reda.

Kad Merad: a childhood spent between the Loire and Essonne

For memory, Kad Merad was born on March 27, 1964 in Sidi Bel Abbès in Algeria. The actor spent the majority of his childhood in Balbigny, in the Loire department, before moving at the age of ten to the Essonne side, in Ris-Orangis. After having been drummer and singer in several rock groups, Kad Merad takes his first steps on stage within the Mediterranean Club, before make yourself known on the radio on Yes FM.

It is precisely within this Parisian rock station that he will meet the man who would become his sidekick for many years: Olivier Baroux. Spotted by the late Jean-Luc Delarue, the comic duo will then meet with some success on television thanks to their sketches, before launching on the big screen. Since Kad Merad and Olivier Baroux each continue their own solo careers in cinema. The first as an actor, and the second as a director.

