“Kan sa nou ral sah?” launches Michel Vergoz

All eyes are currently on the Inverted Pyramid. Huguette Bello chairs a plenary assembly dedicated to the New Coastal Route. The current majority wanted to take stock of the community’s most prominent issue. The new president wanted “restore the truths“in order to make the best decision on the follow-up to be given to the site.

The presentations were followed by a speech by one of the opposition representatives. Jean-Jacques Morel, who was a member of the old majority, wanted to defend the record and denounce the picture drawn up by the new team in power.

But everything accelerated when Wilfrid Bertile spoke. His statements against the former president of the Region and his relatives did not please Michel Vergoz. The mayor of Sainte-Rose rose up and demanded to restore the truth, calling the elected official “buffoon, although a teacher by trade“. When Huguette Bello took it over, the opposition adviser claimed that he was not the one who insulted him, but that the author – through what he considers to be lies – was the”jester-teacher“!





And when Michel Vergoz then spoke, the punchlines rained, like a summer day in Sainte-Rose:

– A lot of nonsense, untruths and even lies have been told, on the part of professors or deputies.

– Why so much hatred? (about Didier Robert)

– What we hear is heresy! The tram-train was stopped by administrative justice!

– Specialist in registered letters with acknowledgment of receipt! (about Jean-Hugues Ratenon)

– I’ve been waiting for you for a long time. You have passed the 2 mandates of Paul Vergès at the door! (about Jean-Hugues Ratenon)

– It hurts and I do not participate in this table of dishonor!

– You are spoiled children!

– We must stop speaking ill of our country!

– Some were the bilge smugglers!

– Too many falsifications are in progress!

– The Reunionese are worried about knowing “Kan sa nou ral sah?”