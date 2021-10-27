Kate and William: this mysterious family trip after Elizabeth II’s hospitalization

While Elizabeth II was recently hospitalized, Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to move away from the monarchy for a vacation with their children, in an unknown destination.

A little rest for the Cambridges too. Several days ago, forced by her doctors to cancel an official trip to Northern Ireland, Elizabeth II was hospitalized in the utmost secrecy in a hospital in London, before being released the next day. Now in Windsor where she is resting, the queen can count on the support of her relatives, such as her son, Prince Charles, but will however have to compose in the coming days without her grandson, prince william. Indeed, while it is the school holidays in the United Kingdom, the latter, as well as Kate Middleton, have decided to go on vacation with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Glimpses at Gatwick Airport, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were traveling to a secret place as specified The Mirror, after obtaining a special waiver from Elizabeth II, allowing Prince William to travel in the same mode of transport as his son George. Normally, a royal rule dictates that two senior members of the royal family, including two direct heirs to the throne, are not supposed to travel together, in order to ensure the continuity of the monarchy. While the destination of this trip is unknown, it was probably not in Greece that the Cambridges visited, them who were not seen at the wedding for the wedding of Princess Diana’s godson, Prince Philippos. from Greece with Nina Flohr.

Royal family make decision about Elizabeth II

A little vacation for Kate Middleton and Prince William, who on their return could well multiply more official commitments, and this with, or even, in place of Elizabeth II. Indeed, tired and summoned to rest, until being deprived of church, the queen will henceforth be accompanied in all her travels by a member of the royal family. A decision taken by the other senior members, in order to avoid last minute cancellations. This way, if a new health problem arose, the Queen could cancel her presence without jeopardizing the holding of the event in which she was to attend.

