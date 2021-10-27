Keanu Reeves confirms his reputation by giving this expensive gift to his stuntmen

Over the years, Keanu reeves has carved out a solid reputation for himself as the nicest actor in the world. And this is most certainly not the overpriced gift the actor gave his stuntmen of John wick 4 which will tarnish this reputation.

The nicest actor in the world

For several years now, Keanu Reeves is considered by his fans to be the nicest actor in the world. A title he shares with Tom Hanks. It must be said that the actor of the sagas Matrix and John wick never ceases to give pledges of his kindness and generosity.

Already, at the time of the first Matrix, the Canadian actor had given more than 70% of his salary (or 50 million euros) to the special effects and makeup staff, in order to keep the same team for the two sequels of the trilogy. Then when his sister was diagnosed with leukemia, he donated 70% of his income to the saga Matrix to charities and hospitals to actively participate in the fight against cancer.





Today, we learn that Keanu Reeves has just offered an expensive gift to the four stuntmen who dub the actor on the saga John wick. Passing through Paris, Reeves indeed offered a Rolex to each of them, in order to thank them for their work.. On each Rolex has also been engraved the words “The John Wick Five“,” The Five John Wick “.

Of course, Keanu Reeves is aware of the importance of the work of the stuntmen, who take all the risks for him. This very expensive gift shows the greatness of the recognition of the actor, yet used to doing most of his stunts, especially on the saga Matrix.

On the set of John wick 4, which has just ended, Keanu Reeves had also shown his close proximity to the members of the technical teams. Thus, as reported by our colleagues from LCI, Reeves had been seen helping the technicians to put away the equipment, after a day of filming in Montmartre. We are far from the whims of a star …

As a reminder, we can find Keanu Reeves in Matrix Resurrections from December 22, at the cinema. The film was recently unveiled in a trailer as mysterious as it is promising. As for John wick 4, It is scheduled for May 25, 2022.