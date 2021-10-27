Keanu Reeves gives a Rolex to stuntmen in Paris

After several weeks spent running in the streets of Paris, Keanu reeves is ready to fly to the next destination foreseen by the scenario of John wick 4.

But the actor wanted to thank all the stuntmen present in this phase of fighting in France by offering them each a Rolex.

Saturday 23 October at Bistro Paul Bert, Keanu reeves gifted Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang a rolex submariners engraved with “Thank You Keanu JW4The price of this luxury gift: 9,150 dollars (7,881 euros).

Stuntman Jeremy Marinas reacted on instagram by posing a photo with a “thank you bro“.

A few years ago, Keany Reeves gave Harley Davidsons to the stuntmen of the matrix-stunt saga who went on to become the directors of John Wick.

After wandering around Berlin this summer, John wick 4 landed a few weeks in Paris, especially near the Opera and in the streets of Montmartre.

Far from his character of Baba Yaga, Keanu Reeves, whose kindness is legendary, was seen helping technicians to bring their equipment to the top of the steps in Montmartre. The class in short.





John Wick 4, still directed by Chad Stahelski, is scheduled for May 25, 2022.