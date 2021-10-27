More

    Keanu Reeves gives a Rolex to stuntmen in Paris

    Entertainment


    After several weeks spent running in the streets of Paris, Keanu reeves is ready to fly to the next destination foreseen by the scenario of John wick 4.

    But the actor wanted to thank all the stuntmen present in this phase of fighting in France by offering them each a Rolex.

    John Wick 3 Parabellum

    Saturday 23 October at Bistro Paul Bert, Keanu reeves gifted Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang a rolex submariners engraved with “Thank You Keanu JW4The price of this luxury gift: 9,150 dollars (7,881 euros).

    Stuntman Jeremy Marinas reacted on instagram by posing a photo with a “thank you bro“.

    John Wick 3 Parabellum

    John Wick 3 Parabellum

    A few years ago, Keany Reeves gave Harley Davidsons to the stuntmen of the matrix-stunt saga who went on to become the directors of John Wick.

    John Wick 3 Parabellum

    After wandering around Berlin this summer, John wick 4 landed a few weeks in Paris, especially near the Opera and in the streets of Montmartre.

    Far from his character of Baba Yaga, Keanu Reeves, whose kindness is legendary, was seen helping technicians to bring their equipment to the top of the steps in Montmartre. The class in short.


    John Wick 4, still directed by Chad Stahelski, is scheduled for May 25, 2022.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous article400,000 euros in bicycles stolen on the sidelines of the track cycling world championships in Roubaix
    Next articlethe latest state commitments remain seriously insufficient

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC