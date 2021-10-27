Kelly Vedovelli weighs a big file on Benjamin Castaldi!

It was time for confidences on the set of “Touche pas à mon poste” this Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Teasing as usual, Cyril Hanouna wanted to discover the hidden secrets of the members of his team. “Who do you think is the columnist who has the most limited hygiene?” Lino and Bianca’s dad said in front of the camera. “You can even put a guy who is not there”. Without make-up, Gilles Verdez directly took in the flu Benjamin Castaldi. “It stinks of gu ****, confided Fatou’s companion, causing general hilarity. “Everyone knows it !”. Info that Cyril Hanouna wanted to rectify not without humor. “This is not true. He often speaks to me very closely (…). He stinks of eyes, but not gu ****, ”added the famous C8 presenter. “He’s the only guy who stinks his eyes”.





For her part, Kelly Vedovelli has also added a layer. “I put Casta ‘(Benjamin Castaldi editor’s note) because unlike my other comrades whom I adore, I have real information”, defended the pretty blonde by pointing out the questionable hygiene of his colleague. “In the morning, Casta ‘goes to sports. He takes himself for a big boxer at the moment, well I do not understand his delirium. In short (…), he arrives in the show directly after returning from boxing ”. Sincerely, Aurore Aleman’s husband has not denied the facts. “No time, it’s true (…)”, confirmed Benjamin Castaldi and to clarify: “It is only on Friday because I do not have time between boxing and the show”. To which Cyril Hanouna replied: “If you are dirty on Friday, you are dirty on other days!”.

