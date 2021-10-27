Koh Lanta: Adventurers “regularly attacked”, TF1 bangs his fist on the table

In recent weeks, Alix has been widely criticized on social networks, and even accused of racism after her votes against Jade and Coumba. She had spoken on the subject in her Instagram story. “I see a lot of hate messages, know that it does not affect me at all. You have to have someone to hate, this season it’s me. I live it very, very well. But what bothers me more than anything is that people may believe that I am a racist under the pretext that I vote for Jade, Namadia and Coumba“, she had rebelled. The adventurer in a relationship with a former candidate from Koh-Lanta, Mathieu, had announced that she did not want to stop there.”These are the messages that come out through my eyes. Such hateful messages, it amazes me. Whether they are prepubescent kids or old people who don’t give a shit behind these messages, it hurts me. So, to those people who send hateful messages to people they don’t know in real life and just have their ass on their couch watching Koh-Lanta and have nothing to do in their life of shit apart from giving their opinion, simply look elsewhere! I will waste my time going to file a complaint and you will have to answer for your actions in court“, Alix added. She then explained about her your against Coumba, who ended up on the island of the banished and who was not eliminated since she managed to beat her friend, her” brother “, Namadia during the duel. The latter was eliminated for good.





She too, Coumba is the subject of numerous attacks on social networks. Some public insults hurt her deeply and the adventurer recalled that these acts are punishable by law. “My dear ones, a public insult is repressed by the law of 1881 (article 33), which punishes it with a fine of 12,000 euros. The cyber police even find the creators of fake accounts“She said on Instagram. Like Alix, Coumba decided to file a complaint.