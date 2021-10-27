Koh-Lanta: Alix scolded for his attitude towards Clémence

During episode 9 of “Koh-Lanta, the Legend” broadcast this Tuesday, October 26, Alix affirmed that she would never vote against Clémence, who had saved her last week, before “returning her jacket without scruple” . A “betrayal” that many Internet users do not forgive him.

Last week in “Koh-Lanta, The Legend”, Namadia was eliminated following the advice when most of the votes were against Alix. Without Clémence, who gave her a necklace of immunity, the adventurer would have seen her torch go out.

So when Alix in the episode of this Tuesday declared without batting an eyelid to Alexandra that “it was necessary to focus his votes on Clémence”, the fans of Koh-Lanta did not mince their words on social networks.

“Oh damn I’m dead, zero recognition”; “I’m hallucinating, it’s really proof that it’s pointless to be too nice to everyone in life”; “How does Alix not even think of helping Clémence who literally saved her at the last council?”; “Do you see the ingratitude?”; “Alix really the girl has no qualms about wanting to vote against Clemence, while she saved her”, we have notably read.

Clémence really the turkey of the farce, she saves someone to kill her the next day Worst of all, that same person takes you out. You would have done better to stay in your place #Koh Lanta – THE DREAM (@ Mom0fficiel) October 26, 2021



So Alix is ​​going to throw Clemence to the crocodiles when she saved her on the last council? #Koh Lanta pic.twitter.com/QEnAyOONqo – The Golden Drop (@_LaGotaDeOro) October 26, 2021

Alix, “ready for anything”

In an interview for tvmag.lefigaro.fr, Alix justifies her choice of vote. “On that advice, it was either her or me. What other choice could I make? If I did not vote against Clémence, I accepted to take the direction of the exit but I preferred to save my place in the game. I think that she remained on this idea that she had saved me the previous advice and that I had to automatically not vote against it the next time. If she had been in my place, she would have understood immediately that it was not possible in this configuration ”.

And when asked about any regrets about a previous vote against Jade, also very much criticized, the candidate was very determined. “No, I have always voted in my heart and conscience whatever the consequences during the game and after during the broadcast. I know some viewers take pleasure in hating me and criticizing my choices. But I live all this very serenely, I simply played the best possible to go as far as possible in this adventure. One of the first questions we ask you during the casting is ‘are you ready to do anything to win “Koh-Lanta”?’ and my answer will always be yes. I did not participate to make friends, but if I ended up making some! (Laughs.) ”