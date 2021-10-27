Konami becomes publisher of Cygni: All Guns Blazing shoot’em up

One way or another, Konami seems to have recognized the paw of its own shoot’em up classics in this vertically scrolling twin-stick shooter, which will be released on a still-unknown date for consoles and PCs. “From our first game, we knew that this game embodies the DNA of the Konami classics and one of the goals of our production program is to work on games that evoke the spirit of those classics. Cygni’s high-flying gameplay, stylish design and beautiful graphics represent the perfect modernization of the shoot’em up formula“, comments Richard Jones, director of strategy and development at Konami.

For its part, sudio KeelWorks is very happy to find an investor to allow it to expand its team and take charge of everything that does not come under pure and hard development. "Among all the publishers we spoke with, our communication with Konami was different from the start and they stood out. But what most encouraged us to engage with Konami was his desire to invest not only in the game, but also in the people who create it. We were both touched and honored by this approach"says founder and CEO Meher Kalenderian.





According to its creators, Cygni does not seek to reinvent the genre but to elevate it to offer the sensations of a new generation game. Playable alone or in local cooperation, Cygni recounts the attack of a powerful biomechanical alien race on a lonely colony. In the skin of one of the few pilots still alive, the player represents the only line of defense against this attack on the planet which gives its game to the game. The key to the system will be knowing how to choose between supplying the shield systems. (defense) or armaments (attack). We can also collect energy to improve his ship and strengthen his armament, just to stay level against the boss battles that we are promised epic and cinematographic, all supported by an orchestral soundtrack.