Lady Diana: this daring trick she found to educate her sons for sex

In the documentary Serving the Royals, inside the firm, Lady Diana’s former butler, Paul Burell, reveals how the Princess of Wales was sexually educating her sons, Princes William and Harry.
An emblematic face of the British royal family, Princess Diana marked the history of the Crown with her strength of character, her singular kindness and her avant-garde vision of society and the monarchy. But what many ignore is that Lady Di was a modernist in all aspects of her life, including the education of her sons. In the documentary Serving the Royals, inside the firm recently uploaded to the Amazon Prime Video platform, the former butler of the Princess of Wales has lifted the veil on Princes William and Harry’s childhood underwear. He mentioned in particular the sex education of the two heirs, revealing that their mother gave them access to adult magazines to allow them to discover the opposite sex.
“When Diana wanted her kids to grow up knowing the opposite sex, she put them on Paul Burell’s shopping list,” thus indicates the narrator of the documentary. “The princess thought it would be interesting for her children to see women, then explains the main interested party, Paul Burell. A few times I’ve been asked to go to the newsstand and buy some magazines from the top shelf. I didn’t care how she treated me in the long run because I was just doing my job. “
“I told William that if he found someone he loved, he had to hang on to it”
Very close to her two sons, Princess Diana has always taken care to make them understand the importance of love. “I told William, in particular, that if he found someone he loved, he had to hang in there and take care of that person. And that if he was lucky enough to find someone. who loved him back he had to protect that relationship“, she confided to the BBC in 1995. Advice that the sons of Lady Di followed to the letter. Respectively in 2011 and in 2018, the princes William and Harry said” yes “to the women in their life, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.
Loading widget
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© ALPHA AGENCY
2/21 –
Lady Diana and Prince Harry
Lady Diana and Prince Harry in Mallorca in 1987.
© ALPHA AGENCY
3/21 –
Lady Diana and Prince Harry
Lady Diana and Prince Harry in the “Trooping the Color” parade in 1988.
© ALPHA AGENCY
4/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Princess Diana was very close to her sons.
© ALPHA AGENCY
5/21 –
Prince Charles, Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Charles, Lady Diana and their sons in 1989.
© LAURENT SOLA
6/21 –
Lady Diana and Prince William
Lady Diana and Prince William during a polo match.
© ALPHA AGENCY
7/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Lady Diana took the sex education of her sons Prince William and Prince Harry very seriously.
© LAURENT SOLA
8/21 –
Lady Diana
Lady Diana
© ALPHA AGENCY
9/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, 1990.
© ALPHA AGENCY
10/21 –
Prince Charles, Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince Charles, Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry in 1984.
© ALPHA AGENCY
11/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Lady Diana allowed her sons to watch naughty magazines.
© ALPHA AGENCY
12/21 –
Lady Diana and Prince Harry
Lady Diana and Prince Harry on Queen Mother Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday in 1992.
© ALPHA AGENCY
13/21 –
Lady Diana
“When Diana wanted her kids to grow up knowing the opposite sex, she put them on Paul Burell’s shopping list.”
© ALPHA AGENCY
14/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry in Lech in 1993.
© ALPHA AGENCY
15/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
“A few times I’ve been asked to go to the newsstand and buy some magazines from the top shelf,” Burrel reveals.
© ALPHA AGENCY
16/21 –
Lady Diana and Prince Harry
Lady Diana and Prince Harry at the British Grand Prix Silverstone in 1995.
© ALPHA AGENCY
17/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry on the 50th anniversary of the Allies’ victory in 1995.
© ALPHA AGENCY
18/21 –
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry
Lady Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry on leaving Eton College in 1995.
© AGENCY
19/21 –
Prince william
Prince william
© Agency
20/21 –
Princes Harry and William
Princes Harry and William arrive at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.
© Agency
21/21 –
Princes Harry and William
Princes Harry and William at the wedding ceremony for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, UK on May 19, 2018.