Lady Diana: this daring trick she found to educate her sons for sex

In the documentary Serving the Royals, inside the firm, Lady Diana’s former butler, Paul Burell, reveals how the Princess of Wales was sexually educating her sons, Princes William and Harry.

An emblematic face of the British royal family, Princess Diana marked the history of the Crown with her strength of character, her singular kindness and her avant-garde vision of society and the monarchy. But what many ignore is that Lady Di was a modernist in all aspects of her life, including the education of her sons. In the documentary Serving the Royals, inside the firm recently uploaded to the Amazon Prime Video platform, the former butler of the Princess of Wales has lifted the veil on Princes William and Harry’s childhood underwear. He mentioned in particular the sex education of the two heirs, revealing that their mother gave them access to adult magazines to allow them to discover the opposite sex.

“When Diana wanted her kids to grow up knowing the opposite sex, she put them on Paul Burell’s shopping list,” thus indicates the narrator of the documentary. “The princess thought it would be interesting for her children to see women, then explains the main interested party, Paul Burell. A few times I’ve been asked to go to the newsstand and buy some magazines from the top shelf. I didn’t care how she treated me in the long run because I was just doing my job. “

“I told William that if he found someone he loved, he had to hang on to it”

Very close to her two sons, Princess Diana has always taken care to make them understand the importance of love. “I told William, in particular, that if he found someone he loved, he had to hang in there and take care of that person. And that if he was lucky enough to find someone. who loved him back he had to protect that relationship“, she confided to the BBC in 1995. Advice that the sons of Lady Di followed to the letter. Respectively in 2011 and in 2018, the princes William and Harry said” yes “to the women in their life, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

