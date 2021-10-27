LeBron James annoyed the creator of Squid Game, who replied

Lebron james was left to rest to treat his ankle on Tuesday. So he had plenty of time to see the statement of Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director and creator of Squid Game. A few days earlier, the King had been seen discussing the phenomenon series with Anthony Davis on the sidelines of a press appearance. LeBron expressed his disappointment at the end of what is currently the only season of Netflix’s Korean show.

If one of the main actresses of the series, HoYeong Jung admitted that LeBron James was one of her sources of inspiration, Hwang Dong-hyuk has been much less of a fan of the Lakers star since hearing him. criticize his choice of ending …

“LeBron James is cool and can say whatever he wants. I respect him and thank him for watching the show, but I wouldn’t change my ending. It’s my ending. If he has his own ending in head and she satisfies him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll watch her and maybe send her a message saying: I liked your whole series except the end, “the showrunner said in comments relayed by Stuart Jeffries and Sports Illustrated.

Warned of Hwang’s response, LeBron James was a little in disbelief.

“That can’t be true, eh? I hope not!” LeBron posted with amused emojis.



There will very likely be a second season of Squid Game, as suggested by the end which did not please the “Chosen One”.

