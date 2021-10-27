More

    LeBron James annoyed the creator of Squid Game, who replied

    Entertainment


    Lebron james was left to rest to treat his ankle on Tuesday. So he had plenty of time to see the statement of Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director and creator of Squid Game. A few days earlier, the King had been seen discussing the phenomenon series with Anthony Davis on the sidelines of a press appearance. LeBron expressed his disappointment at the end of what is currently the only season of Netflix’s Korean show.

    If one of the main actresses of the series, HoYeong Jung admitted that LeBron James was one of her sources of inspiration, Hwang Dong-hyuk has been much less of a fan of the Lakers star since hearing him. criticize his choice of ending …

    “LeBron James is cool and can say whatever he wants. I respect him and thank him for watching the show, but I wouldn’t change my ending. It’s my ending. If he has his own ending in head and she satisfies him, maybe he could make his own sequel.

    I’ll watch her and maybe send her a message saying: I liked your whole series except the end, “the showrunner said in comments relayed by Stuart Jeffries and Sports Illustrated.

    Warned of Hwang’s response, LeBron James was a little in disbelief.

    “That can’t be true, eh? I hope not!” LeBron posted with amused emojis.


    There will very likely be a second season of Squid Game, as suggested by the end which did not please the “Chosen One”.

    Squid Game star actress takes inspiration from Kobe and LeBron


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleFortnite: what happened to Bugha, the 2019 world champion of the game?
    Next articleSince the start of 2021, a person has died every week taking a selfie

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC