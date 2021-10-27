LeBron James spared, Anthony Davis touched | NBA

The Lakers will be taking no chances with the former team and even less with LeBron James this season. This is why after his fear of Sunday against Memphis, it was spared Tuesday night against Spurs.

To justify this decision, Frank Vogel spoke of a marathon to be tackled. It was indeed only the fourth game of the franchise this season, and this choice paid off since the Californians still managed to snatch the victory in Texas, after extra time.

Will LeBron James be in his outfit this Wednesday night against Oklahoma City? “Nothing is certain, we’ll see how he feels”, announces coach to ESPN. “We see from day to day. We will take stock this Wednesday, we will see if it hurts. “

If the 2020 champions managed to bring down the troops of Gregg Popovich, it is in particular thanks to the enormous match of Anthony Davis, who compiled 35 points, 17 rebounds and 4 blocks. The All-Star interior also experienced several runs during this meeting, which is still worrying with him.

“He touched my knee”, says Anthony Davis, speaking of his fall in the last seconds of the fourth quarter, after contact with Dejounte Murray. He stayed a moment on the bottom line, holding the joint. “It made me like a little tip. Then, when I played again, it was gone. I felt it a bit but I finished the game. I was always on adrenaline, so when we wake up we’ll see how the body reacts. “

Like LeBron James, Anthony Davis is therefore not certain to play again this Wednesday. The opponent will not be the most dangerous since the Thunder will also be in “back-to-back” (defeated Tuesday night against Golden State) and still has not won a game this season. Frank Vogel could thus take the opportunity to spare his two champions.



