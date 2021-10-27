More

    Less than 100,000 unemployed in the Rhône in the third quarter of 2021

    Business


    As at the national level, the number of unemployed fell sharply in the Rhône in the third quarter.

    This number is down 5.5% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 9.5% year on year. The number of people registered at Pôle Emploi has thus dropped back below the symbolic 100,000 mark, with 95,480 people currently looking for work in our department. The Rhône is far from being the best student in the region since the Drôme (-9.8%) and Savoie (-10.9%) do much better.


    The trend is the same in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes where the unemployment rate fell 6.3% over the quarter and 10.1% over one year. Finally, note that by combining categories A, B and C of job seekers in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, the decline over one quarter is only 2.2%.

    These figures communicated on Wednesday allow France to regain its level before the Covid-19 crisis. Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor, however recalled that the unemployment rate remained “close to 20%”, of which “we cannot be satisfied”. The government should soon announce measures in favor of employment for young people under 25 without work, training or apprenticeship.

    X


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleElisabeth II “cannot abandon us now” … The country at the bedside of her weakened queen
    Next articleOM-PSG incidents: up to two years in prison and stadium bans

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC