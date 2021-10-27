Less than 100,000 unemployed in the Rhône in the third quarter of 2021

This number is down 5.5% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 9.5% year on year. The number of people registered at Pôle Emploi has thus dropped back below the symbolic 100,000 mark, with 95,480 people currently looking for work in our department. The Rhône is far from being the best student in the region since the Drôme (-9.8%) and Savoie (-10.9%) do much better.





The trend is the same in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes where the unemployment rate fell 6.3% over the quarter and 10.1% over one year. Finally, note that by combining categories A, B and C of job seekers in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, the decline over one quarter is only 2.2%.

These figures communicated on Wednesday allow France to regain its level before the Covid-19 crisis. Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor, however recalled that the unemployment rate remained “close to 20%”, of which “we cannot be satisfied”. The government should soon announce measures in favor of employment for young people under 25 without work, training or apprenticeship.