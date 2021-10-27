LFP: a disciplinary investigation after the excesses during OM-PSG

After hesitating, the disciplinary committee of the League finally decided to put the overflows under investigation (intense use of smoke, throwing objects at Parisians who tried to shoot corners, intrusion of a spectator on the lawn, banners insulting for the League …) of Sunday evening during OM-PSG (0-0).
In view of the multiplication of incidents at the Stade Vélodrome, she preferred that an investigation be carried out in order to have all the elements to decide on the sanctions to be taken, perhaps at the meeting of November 10 or on the occasion of that of November 17. This Wednesday evening, the committee will probably not take any precautionary measures pending final decisions.
OM could lose a point
In this case, the major risk for Marseille is to see the suspended penalty point withdrawn, inflicted by the committee after the excesses of its supporters in Angers (0-0), on September 22 (the closure of the visitors’ area of OM, away, has also been decided until December 31). For the moment, it is impossible to say with certainty whether or not OM will lose their suspended penalty point.
In the regulations, the following incidents must be judged “Of the same nature” for the reprieve to fall. This gives OM a chance to escape the worst. But nothing is certain, in view of the incidents of Sunday evening, certainly less violent, but continuous throughout the meeting.