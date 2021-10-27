Lidl hits hard with an essential hairstyling accessory that will amaze you!

Objeko is back with a good Lidl plan! You know, we love this discount supermarket chain. Every week new products arrive in stores for our greatest pleasure, and we are snapping them up! We give you a head start by unveiling a hair accessory that will delight you, and which should arrive on our shelves soon. Let’s go !

Lidl: the king of good deals

In France, supermarkets are redoubling their efforts to stand out and win over customers. In this very competitive environment, Lidl beats everyone! The German brand landed in France more than 30 years ago. Initially, the stores sport rather garish colors, and a not very inviting shelving. The French are wary of this, suspecting that the low prices hide poor quality of products.

However, word of mouth has allowed the brand to gain a very good reputation. Over the years, the clientele has grown in number. For more than a decade, Lidl has been improving its brand image. The stores are more welcoming, the shelves more spacious, and the products more diverse. You can find everything, even rare products, and always at a very low price! Customers know it well, the German brand is the best way to have fun while controlling your budget.

More and more, Lidl seeks to offer luxury products to attract customers of brands such as Monoprix. And it works ! We now find lobster, high quality meats, products from around the world, and even caviar!

If you still hesitate to do your shopping at German, Objeko advises you to take the test, and see the big savings on the price of the cart that you will make.

Promotional offers: customers love it!

Lidl is not just about food. The German brand also offers products for everyday life. Cien beauty products, for example, are very famous for their effectiveness and their content that has nothing to envy of the biggest luxury brands!

What particularly attracts regular customers, however, is the aisle of promotional offers. Each week, Lidl puts on sale many very high quality products in limited quantities. You can find everything there ! Between clothes, camping accessories, DIY or gardening tools, and High Tech objects, there is something for everyone! Lidl also regularly sells household products for everyday use.

The brand is particularly renowned for its products and kitchen accessories, as well as household products. The hairstyle is not left out. Under the Silvercrest brand, the brand offers everything you need to open a real hairdressing salon! And now there is a new accessory that will amaze you!

The essential Lidl hairdressing accessory

Hairdressing accessories are expensive, very expensive! This was not the case, at least not if you do your shopping at Lidl! The German brand is indeed offering a new accessory that will revolutionize your daily life. This is the highest quality curl iron, sold at a very reasonable price. This one sports a very sober and elegant design that we particularly appreciate.

The device has a ceramic coating that protects your hair. There are 6 temperature options, depending on the result you want to have. To use it, nothing could be simpler! Plug in your curling iron, let it heat up, insert your hair into the device, and you’re done!





The Lidl curling iron, sold under the Silvercrest brand, has a modular cable allowing full rotation without tangling. It also has a ring that allows it to be easily hung anywhere.

To take it with you, it’s also very easy! The device from the German brand is sold with a very practical carrying bag. It also comes with a cleaning accessory which is a really nice addition! And the best part of it all? The price, as usual! This essential accessory is sold for only 44.99 euros!

For the moment, the Lidl curling iron is only available online, on the brand’s Belgian online store. If you are a border resident, you will be able to find a way to get it! For everyone else, we’ll have to wait a little longer! Keep an eye out for the discount supermarket chain’s catalogs! One thing is certain, it will not stay on the shelves for long …



