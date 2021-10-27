Liga – FC Barcelona: Ansu Fati hit in the right knee

Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona) suffers from pain in his right knee and will be absent against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. The Spain international was replaced by Sergio Agüero in the 74th minute of the Clasico de Liga, which lost 2-1 to Real Madrid on Sunday at Camp Nou due, already, to pain in his left knee, after Madrid defender David Alaba beat him up. unintentionally fell on it during a previous action.

Coach Ronald Koeman said at a press conference on Tuesday that Ansu Fati “felt discomfort, but not for the injury he had“previously. Ansu Fati, who turns 19 on Sunday and heir to Lionel Messi’s N.10, has been absent for nearly a year because of a meniscus fracture in his left knee he suffered on November 7, 2020 against Real Betis, having had four surgeries before returning at the end of September.





A week after extending his contract at Barça until 2027 (with a release clause of one billion euros), Fati joined the infirmary of the blaugrana club Pedri, Ousmane Dembélé (in the recovery phase), Frenkie de Jong, Martin Braithwaite and Ronald Araujo.

