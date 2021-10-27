Lily-Rose Depp in thong and lingerie on these unseen photos… Sexy, she reveals her breasts and her body like never before

Lily-Rose Depp sexier than ever. She is revealed in lingerie and tights for the needs of a shoot. The daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp dazzles and shows audacity.

Lily-Rose Depp is revealed like never before on Instagram. The daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp shows all her glamorous potential during a shoot under the sign of femininity. It is on Instagram that we discover these pictures. Lily-Rose Depp shows off her figure in a black lingerie set. The edges of her chest are enhanced by a mini black top with thin straps. She wears panties all in lace. Another photo shows her seated, from behind. The string of a thong protrudes from his pants and emphasizes his hips. In two other pictures, Lily-Rose Depp reveals her legs dressed in a pair of tights and long stockings. It is dressed while in Chanel that the young woman of 22 years strikes a pose and reveals herself as a young femme fatale.





The actress is daring for the needs of a shoot for HommeGirls volume 6. Launched in 2019, the multidisciplinary platform HommeGirls stands out in fashion by cultivating a sophisticated androgynous aesthetic. Her dressing room is intended for “women who shop in men’s departments” while asserting: “There is a boy in every girl, a man in every woman. HommeGirls also publishes a trade magazine of which Lily-Rose Depp is one of the covers.

A young woman freed

Lily-Rose Depp is a good-natured young woman who knows what she wants. In an interview with …

Read more on Femina.fr

Read also