LIVE – Fatal shooting on set: criminal proceedings against Alec Baldwin “not excluded”

According to the American press, investigators are studying the roles of two employees of the plateau. Film gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24, who had prepared the gun with which the actor fired the fatal shot, and assistant director Dave Halls, who handed the gun to Alec Baldwin during the repeating a scene from the film, informing her that it was “cold”, meaning not loaded with an actual bullet in cinematic parlance.

He did not “know the gun was loaded with live ammunition,” said an agent from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Since then, it has been revealed that Dave Halls has already been fired from a precedent. shooting following an incident with a firearm.