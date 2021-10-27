LIVE – Fatal shooting on set: criminal proceedings against Alec Baldwin “not excluded”

Press conference comes to an end
The Santa Fe sheriff announces the end of this conference during which the police returned to the first elements of the investigation.
Fatal shooting on set: criminal proceedings against Alec Baldwin “not ruled out”
The prosecutor announces that although no indictment is on the agenda, prosecution against the actor behind the fatal shot is not excluded.
A small part of the team witnessed the scene
Police report that “16 people” were present at the scene of the shooting.
“Live ammunition shouldn’t have been there”
The investigation will have to determine whether the other ammunition found is blank bullets or whether it is live bullets. But the police insist: “the live ammunition should not have been there.”
Alec Baldwin cooperates with justice
Alec Baldwin “has been cooperative,” confirms the police.
Three weapons seized
Among the three weapons seized is the one that triggered the shot as well as another that a laboratory must determine if it works or not. The third is a plastic weapon.
Still unclear tracks
“We cannot say whether there was negligence or by whom it was committed,” police say.
Police leave door open to charges
“A lot of facts and rumors are reported to us, and it is up to us to determine whether they are facts or rumors,” the police added. “It is too early to talk about indictments,” but “if the office determines during the investigation that a crime has been committed, an arrest or arrests will be made as well as charges.”
The interrogations continue
“Alec Baldwin is the one who triggered the weapon,” police recalled, but the investigation and questioning are continuing.
Police believe they have found other live ammunition
Among the ammunition found, the police believe they have found blank bullets as well as real bullets.
The presence of other ammunition possible
“We suspect that other ammunition was present at the site,” police said.
The press conference starts
3 firearms and 500 ammunition were seized. Police believe they have the gun that caused the fatal blow, said the Santa Fe sheriff. The accident took place during a rehearsal. The police recall that two other people were close to the weapon before the accident: the film armourer Hanna Gutierrez Reed and the assistant director Dave Halls. All of them cooperate with the police.
Two profiles are of interest to law enforcement
According to the American press, investigators are studying the roles of two employees of the plateau. Film gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24, who had prepared the gun with which the actor fired the fatal shot, and assistant director Dave Halls, who handed the gun to Alec Baldwin during the repeating a scene from the film, informing her that it was “cold”, meaning not loaded with an actual bullet in cinematic parlance.
He did not “know the gun was loaded with live ammunition,” said an agent from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Since then, it has been revealed that Dave Halls has already been fired from a precedent. shooting following an incident with a firearm.
Actor’s first reaction
Alec Baldwin reacted publicly hours after the tragedy. Saying “devastated”, he assured to cooperate fully with the police. No arrests have taken place so far.
Back to the facts
Rust is a western starring Alec Baldwin. It was while he was practicing drawing his gun on the set last Thursday that the fatal blow came off, injuring director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Filming was suspended and an investigation was opened.
First press conference in the Alec Baldwin affair
Santa Fe police are due to unveil new details on Wednesday’s investigation into the drama that took place last Thursday on the set of Rust, New Mexico. That day, a presumably accidental shot by Alec Baldwin, with a weapon used as a prop on set, claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.