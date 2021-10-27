live with 10 seconds of latency and SharePlay are coming to iPhone and Apple TV

The day after the deployment of iOS 15.1, Canal + informed us that it will be among the first to support Apple’s new SharePlay function. Currently being deployed on TestFlight, the App Store for beta applications, a new version of myCANAL allows you to start playing a program or a live channel with your friends. Soon everyone in a FaceTime call will be able to watch the same show at the same time, including on Apple TV if they have one. This update should go into production next week, which means everyone can try SharePlay very quickly.

While waiting for SharePlay, myCANAL is now rolling out the “low latency streaming” that we told you about last year. Thanks to this function, the delay between reality and the live broadcast of a channel is reduced from 40 seconds to 10 seconds. Initially, Canal + only targets sporting events.

Captures 01net.com – The new experimental setting of myCANAL.



Football in near real time

As a first step, “low latency streaming” is an experimental option to be activated in the expert settings of myCANAL. Only chains Canal +, Canal + UHD and 4K event are entitled to it. Before possibly thinking about the after, the company wants to make sure that this novelty works correctly for its users. It is obviously for Formula 1, rugby and football that this function is designed, the 40 seconds of latency usually offered may spoil the surprise to some viewers. With 10 seconds of delay, streaming approaches what conventional television offers.

On Android and on the web, low latency streaming should also arrive soon thanks to DASH technology. The delay would be even lower than 10 seconds.

Along with these iOS / tvOS announcements, we asked Canal + for news about the myCANAL Mac application. Some problematic bugs are fixed and the company hopes to quickly unlock this project. No date is yet ready to be communicated.